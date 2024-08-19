Bus crash leaves seven dead, 30 injured on Masaka-Mbarara highway

At least seven people have so far been confirmed died and over 30 others injured after a Kampala bound bus they were travelling in collided with a truck at Kirumba Village, Lwengo District on Masaka –Mbarara highway in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The crash, according to eyewitnesses occurred at around 4am when a speeding bus registration number UBQ 621Z belonging to Gateway Bus Company collided with a Fuso Fighter truck registration number UBM 673K loaded with sacks of maize flour. The truck was travelling from Masaka side heading to Mbarara City.

The deceased who are yet to be identified are said to have been traveling in the bus from Kabale in Western Uganda heading to Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

“Majority of the passengers on board sustained various injuries while occupants of the truck also suffered multiple injuries, including fractured legs and arms,” Mr Richard Ssekitoreko, an eyewitness and chairperson of Kirumba village told this publication.

Red Cross team wheel an injured woman out of an ambulance following a bus crash in Kyazanga on August 19, 2024. PHOTO/ ISSA ALIGA



He blamed the crash on the driver of the Gateway bus who attempted to overtake another bus before he collided with the truck head-on.

“The bus [of the Gateway] driver was overtaking a Jaguar bus when he failed, he ended up having a head-on collision with an oncoming truck ,” said

About 69 passengers are believed to have on board.

Some of the injured were rushed to local clinics in Kyazanga Town Council and Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Southern Regional police spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye said the traffic team is still at the scene to gather details about the crash.

“I am going to issue a detailed statement about the crash when our team is back from the field,” he said.

This is the third fatal crash involving a bus on the same highway in a space of one year.

On August 28, 2023 a bus belonging to Global bus company registration number UBB 985M skidded off the highway, killing two people and injuring over 20 others.



Days later, at least two people died and 17 others injured after a speeding bus belonging to Perfect Coaches, registration number UBF 025G skidded off the highway and overturned several times at Nkoko Stage near Katovu Township, Lwengo District.