Bus driver filmed texting while driving suspended, arrested

The driver of Link Bus Services who was filmed texting while driving has been suspended from duty and arrested by police after the video recording went viral on social media.

The bus company admitted Wednesday that Mr Andrew Jjemba, 43, was filmed by a passenger in one of their buses, registration number UBG 188P plying the Kampala-Fort Portal- Kasese route.

"We learnt of the viral video this morning of Wednesday from social media and our human resource office immediately swung into action to investigate the matter. Following preliminary investigations, Andrew has been suspended from duty with immediate effect. We condemn in the strongest terms possible the individual action by the particular driver, who had just, in a space of less than two months, gone through our annual refresher training,” said Mr Tom Best Aliinde, the bus company’s public relations manager.

WATCH: This undated video recorded by a passenger shows a bus driver driving while texting on his smartphone. Using mobile phones while driving is one of the common causes of road crashes in Uganda, according to @PoliceUg #MonitorUpdates

🎥 Courtesy pic.twitter.com/Rq9TS0k4UH — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 1, 2023

According to him, Jjemba’s action was not only reckless and dangerous, but also downplays the safety standards of the company’s brand and taints their name.

Police said Jjemba was intercepted and arrested at Kyegegwa Police Station at around 11am on Wednesday.

“The driver has been charged under Regulation 3(a) and 4 of Traffic and Road Safety (Restriction of Use of Mobile Telephone) Regulations, 2004,” said the Traffic and Road Safety spokesperson, SP Michael Kananura.

Using mobile phones while driving is one of the major causes of road crashes in the country, according to police.

In last year’s annual crime report, police indicated an increase of 35 percent in the common traffic offences.