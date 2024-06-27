Bus operators halt services to Kenya amid protests

Bus operators in Uganda had by yesterday halted services to Kenya, bringing cross-border transportation to a standstill as the Anti-Tax Bill protests escalated across Kenya on Tuesday.

The decision was made amid growing concerns that buses travelling to Kenya could be caught up in the unrest.

Mr Nelson Ssekandi, the manager of Namayiba Bus Terminal in Kampala, said: “One of the buses travelling back to Uganda on Tuesday from Kenya was attacked by protesters and luggage for passengers stolen.”

“Thirteen to 15 buses travel from Uganda to Kenya each day. However, only eight buses attempted the journey yesterday. Of these, six returned to Uganda before reaching the border, and only two crossed into Kenya,” he said.

The drop in bus traffic has forced bus fares upwards.

Until 4pm yesterday, Mr Charles Chui, a traveller to Kenya, remained stranded, hoping that the fares would go down. Before the protests, passengers plying the Kampala-Nairobi route were being charged Shs86,000 but are now paying up to Shs100,000.

“I need to go back to Nairobi because I have to appear before court on Friday for my bail application,” Mr Chui said.

Mr Anthony Ouma, a passenger who despite the high transport fares had booked a bus for 4pm, had to put his travel plans on hold as the bus operators were not sure of what the situation was in Kenya. He also feared for his life.

“I am still in fear that if I travel, the bus might be attacked by protesters when we reach Kenya,” he said.

Mr Francis Kisekulo, a clerk with Simba Bus at the Namayiba terminal, said they would continue transporting passengers to Kenya despite the unrest.

“We have reduced the number of buses travelling to Kenya from three to two daily until the situation normalises,” he said.

Other passengers remain stranded hoping the situation in Kenya will stabilise, with cross-border businesspeople being the most affected.

Namayiba is one of the biggest bus terminals in Kampala for those travelling within East Africa, with 12 bus companies hosted at the terminal.

The Tuesday demonstrations left at least six protestors shot dead and more than 100 with bullet wounds as the protests entered its second week.

Yesterday President William Ruto while addressing the media said he will not sign the Finance Bill, 2024, which sparked off the protests.

Demonstrations

Thirteen to 15 buses travel from Uganda to Kenya each day. However, only eight buses attempted the journey yesterday. Of these, six returned to Uganda before reaching the border, and only two crossed into Kenya,” Mr Nelson Ssekandi, the manager of Namayiba Bus Terminal