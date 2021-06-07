Bus operators hike fares as schools close

By Ritah Kemigisa More by this Author

Buses have hiked transport charges following the closure of schools and suspension of inter-district travel by both private and public transport means for 42 days.

In his Sunday night address, the president permitted buses and taxis to operate for only four days, until June 10, to allow learners to return home.

Going into Monday afternoon, a number of bus operators had hiked transport costs with an over 45% increament along major routes by adding an extra shs 15,000 to shs 20,000.

For example, passengers travelling to Fort portal will now pay shs 60,000 from shs 40,000.

From Kampala to Kisoro, passengers are paying shs 80,000 from shs 60,000 while to Hoima shs 40,000 is the new charge , to Masaka passengers are paying shs 30,000 from shs 15,000.

Transport fares within Kampala City centres also shot up by nearly 50% especially for 'Boda-Boda' users.

Speaking to KFM, the chairperson Transport and security at Kisenyi bus terminal, Saturday Muhwezi attributed the hike to high fuel prices and the fact that buses travelling upcountry will be returning to the city with no customers.

He meanwhile says they have not yet registered any covid19 positive passenger adding that they have heightened enforcement of all SOPs to prevent the spread of covid19.

Inter-district transport using public or private means, except for cargo and emergency or relief services was June 6 barred by President Museveni for 42 days. Private cars are also restricted to three people including the driver- in the newest of raft measures declared in Uganda.