Bus operators to lay down tools over Karuma bridge delay

Bus operators under their umbrella of United Bus Owners Association (UBOA) have threatened to lay down their tools due to the delay of works at Karuma Bridge.

Speaking to the media in Kampala on August 28, Mr Solomon Nsimize, the Chairperson UBOA said the association has given government an ultimatum of seven days to expedite works on the bridge which is already behind schedule.

“If the government does not respond to our cry within seven days, we shall have no options but to park the buses because we are working in losses and yet the work at Karuma bridge is at a slow pace,” he said.

Mr Nsimize added that Bus operators are losing close to Shs1 million per day for every bus because the available routes are double distances of the previous main route of Kampala Gulu highway.

“The fuel consumption has doubled since we are driving almost 600 Kilometres passing through the park and yet there no passengers on the way.These losses cannot allow us to continue operating,” he said.

He also noted that passengers going to Lira from Kampala have to go through Jinja, Pallisa and Soroti then Connect to Lira where fuels consumption doubles and yet they cannot increase transport fares to match the additional cost we are incurring.

Ms Rebecca Ntayehe, one of the bus owners said that passengers prefer going once with taxis yet busses also pay license of Shs 20,000 per seat which is Shs1.34m annually in income tax.

“Whether you're working or not, you have to pay and now the year is ending. We are not working since they closed Karuma bridge for big vehicles leaving small ones to work,” she said.

She also noted that currently they are taking almost half of the bus passenger capacity.

“Government should be considerate enough and think about the money we pay in passenger’s service van and income tax yet we are not operating well,” she said.

Mr Muniiru Kayanja, the Chairperson Central said that bus operators are working in losses because they use several alternatives to suit their working conditions.

“Those who are heading to Sudan normally move at night when the parks are closed, they have to pass Jinja then Soroti which is one of the longest routes,“ he said.

Proposals to government

Mr Kayanja said bus operators have alternative proposals to government including allowing bus operators to offload passengers on either side of the bridge and then buses cross when the weight is lighter.

Other proposals are closing the bridge completely to all users without segregation so that they all use the longer routes, expedite works on Karuma bridge as UNRA shared the public and close for three months.

The bus operators also urged government to allow buses pass through the new bridge constructed by the China Communications Construction Company at Karuma Power dam which joins to Nora Trading Center.

However, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Spokesperson, Mr Allan Ssempebwa said they are aware about the current situation at Karuma Bridge.

“We had a task to hire an expert contractor who has enough man power, funds and experience because it’s not an easy work to put in place a strong bridge over that strong water flow,” he said.

He added that works resumed in July and there is progress with underground installation of pillars ongoing.

“We expected to close this bridge when it’s almost done because there is a lot of concertation needed to make sure that everything is in the right place without interrupt," he said.

He also noted that though the three months elapsed, they expect to reopen the bridge before the end of this year.

Karuma bridge closure

On May 6, government announced temporary closure of the Karuma bridge due to its defects and for reconstruction purposes.

Heavy-duty vehicles such as lorries, buses and trailers travelling from Kampala to Gulu or West Nile were diverted at River Kafu to use the route via Masindi town. They then proceed to Paraa and exit onto the Pakwach-Karuma thoroughfare at Tangi gate.