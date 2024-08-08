Busabala new road crash victims cry out to Unra

Residents on Najjanankumbi-Busabala road in Wakiso District have asked the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to save them from the rampant crashes and deaths on the motorway.

They also want Unra to erect road signs and humps to check the speeding vehicles causing the many crashes on the road since the works commenced in 2021.

Mr Baker Ssebadduka, the Masajja–Ndikuttamadda local council chairperson, said more than five people have been killed by the speeding vehicles and motorcycles, with another 15 left nursing serious injuries.

“Nelson Alinaitwe was knocked dead in February this year, another, Pius, a secondary school student, was also killed in June. Maria Nalubega, among many others, was also killed,“ he said.

Several villages and stages on the stretch have been affected.

They include Ndikuttamadda, Mukaaga-Derico stage, Gwowonya Eggere, Kaliddubi stage Gangu and Kibiri.

The residents also cited other black spots at Mabanda stage, opposite Bweyinda church, Kafiizi boda stage, Ndikutamada town, St Pius stage, Kaliddubi stage in Gangu, and Kibiri stage.

Ms Rosette Babirye, a resident of Masajja Ndikutamada, who was hit by a speeding motorcycle on July 19, said she is still nursing her injuries.

“It takes two to four minutes to cross this road and it’s worse during the rush hours between 7am and 11am, and again between 4pm and 11pm,“ she said.

Ms Babirye also said the road is not lit and is insecure at night.

Unra responds

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, said all the safety features guiding traffic, especially in urbanised areas on the entire road, would be provided.

“These safety measures will be placed on the road, including speeding car measures, road signs and many more, “he said.

Ssempebwa asked the motorists to exercise caution as the contractor undertakes works on the project.

“When we are building roads we install temporary signage to guide motorists not to move above 50 kilometres per hour. We shall install everything, including markings on this road once the construction are done and it will be only only motorist to exercise caution,” he added

But Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the Wakiso District chairperson, accused the residents of indiscipline on the road.

“There is no way you can put road safety measures on a road under construction because construction means breaking and mending. Going by the road design, after completion, humps and road safety requirements will be installed,” he said

Mr Bwanika warned those who dismantled and stole road signs. He also wants all road users sensitised on the road signs to minimise the crashes.

About the road

Unra contracted China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) to design and upgrade the 11-kilometre Najjanankumbi-Busabala road, the Munyonyo Spur interchange, and service roads.

The project covers four interchanges, two pedestrian overpasses, and supporting facilities at a cost of Shs258b.

Mr Samuel Kamulegeya, a resident of Kibiri, said they’re also facing the challenge of public open markets, which operate on the roadside.