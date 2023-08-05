Busaino herbs farm keeps heritage alive

Lemon grass in a cup of tea gives you a billion dollar scented therapeutic taste. But then you will feel like you landed on a jackpot when you walk into a campfire steaming with a huge saucepan of lemon grass in the middle of woodland.

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect when Saturday Monitor called on Judith Bakirya at her Busaino Fruit and Herbs agricology farm in Wanyange in Jinja City late last month. The cool breezes from the copse were bathed in aromatherapy of lemon grass.

Ms Bakirya seats across from her visitors and explains the science of what is steaming in the bonfire. Sporting black and purple braids, the woman who speaks about plants—herbs, fruits and other native trees—on this 32-acre piece of land like a mother explaining how she tends to her babies, belies her 55 years.

“That’s because I spend most of my time in a natural environment and eat mostly organic fruits and foods,” Ms Bakirya jokes when told she looks anything but middle-aged.

The scent of the lemon grass in the saucepan, she says, helps fight negative feelings, eliminate mental fatigue and refresh the body and mind.

It’s a wonder-grass that many homes could do with. Mosquitoes flee for dear life when the same scent humans find relaxing confront them.

A few metres from where the campfire is set sits Bakirya’s clinic and office. Plants just about cover everything on the building with a colonial architecture except for the towering fireplace chimney. The building is dotted with bottled herbal medicines, as well as a bed for herbal massage.

Married to plants

Elsewhere are her prized lemongrass essential oils, extracts she says help reduce anxiety, relieve stress and fight depression. Official documents show that Bakirya is married to Patrick Bakirya, and the couple have four children. She is, however, married to and continues to mother thousands of plants at her self-made agricology farm.

“There are more than 5,000 herbs and plant species on this farm,” Ms Bakirya says of the copse she calls home.

The plants, hunted for from across the country and beyond, are marked with wooden posts indicating their common, botanical and local names. The dedication would not have been complete without the expert knowledge of a botanist and that is where Mr Bakirya’s profession is handy.

You cannot miss ginseng right at what looks like the front of a Victorian architectural house, although you wouldn’t tell the front from the side or back given the canopy.

Ginseng is a popular herb in East Asia. Also known as “man root” for their human figure shape, ginseng is believed to boost energy, lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, reduce stress, promote relaxation, treat diabetes, and manage sexual dysfunction in men.

In ancient East Asia, ginseng was so valuable that some wars between kingdoms were settled with the offer of trade in the herbs. The reverse, too, of course.

But here it is. Ms Bakirya says it is the African wild ginseng, but with similar properties. Now it is the tour of the farm that has its agricology skills training centre and offers schools, farming groups and organisations study tours on sustainable and resilient farming systems.

Ms Bakirya shows one plant after the other, explaining their significance and those that offer medicinal value. This is a farm that is designed to offer nature walks so there are inroads all around the woodland.

But having earlier seen boys “armed with dogs” hunt down a monitor lizard that was preying on chicken, one cannot help wondering how it is with the one creature known to love bushes.

“There are no snakes in the farm, not even one,” Ms Bakirya says with the confidence of a nature goddess, before plucking a leaf from a dark green plant, the most common in this woodland.

She adds: “With this wild tobacco, snakes stay away. The smell from the plant is too offensive to snakes. The real tobacco also keeps the snakes away, but they are seasonal so when they are dry, it cannot work. This wild one is evergreen.”

So, are there also plants that can keep thieves away?

Ms Bakirya is chirping faster than the birds in the trees, but this question either is too unexpected or offensive. For the first time, she wears such a serious face you could feel the breezes from the trees stay away in fear.

After like a minute, she shakes her head and chuckles. She does not answer the question. Instead, she dives back into African Prunus, sausage trees and the like.

Well, we are not here to indulge in native practices yet it later emerges that Ms Bakirya is just saving the “best” for last. We do, too.

Maama Kirabo

Busaino Fruit and Farm blends agriculture, nature and culture using a concept dubbed “Maama Kirabo” (which loosely translates as ‘gifted by mother nature’). The model looks at the long-term perspective to the use of the environment and its relationship to people, plants and animal resources.

The Maama Kirabo concept is reflected in farming fruits as a forest. In a country where total disregard of the environment is fast becoming a culture and the ideals of sustainable farming remain alien, the Bakiryas believe it is part of their commitment to nature to preserve indigenous trees.

“Many of the plant species such as Africana prunus (locally known as entase ssa) we have here are disappearing in the country,” Ms Bakirya says.

The farm and its Namazzi Organics, the brand name under which the herbs and oil products trade, also runs the artisanal processing of medicinal herbs, essential oils and fruit seed powders. They employ only 10 full-time workers in Wanyange, with about 40 dedicated labourers. But hundreds of others, mostly women, are engaged in the fruits and herbs processing and value addition activities.

Wanyange might be the main branch, but it is only 32 acres. Being in the city, it will always be under threat of the ever expanding demand for housing and whatnot. The thought of this unsettles Ms Bakirya and she admits it would be good for the city to gazette the agro-forestry farm as a protected buffer zone.

The couple, nevertheless, takes some reassurance in the more than 1,000 acres of similar agricology farm in Bugiri District where they grow jackfruit, avocado, matooke and engage in poultry and animal husbandry.

“This kind of integrated system provides food, income, herbal medicine, firewood, charcoal while preserving the integrity and fertility of the soils,” says Ms Bakirya, a former agriculture teacher who doubled up her education with a Masters in Public Health.

The Bakiryas have also invested in the support and partnership of small farm holders, especially in Busoga, who are taught the value of growing jackfruit, avocado and mangoes as boundary crops.

They train the youth on pruning fruit trees, grafting, nursery management and other skills.

“We export up to 12 tonnes of processed jackfruit to European markets, especially in the Netherlands,” says Ms Bakirya.

However, while this annual export might sound like a coup to a fruit farmer, the challenges suggest their capacity is being held back.

There is no canning plant in Uganda. To process jack fruits, the agricologists have to transport the fruits to Kenya from where the final packaging is done before export.

Ms Bakirya says their next big leap should be in establishing a processing plant in the country that would boost the livelihood of other fruit farmers in the value chain.

The farm has an estimated asset base of $1.5m (about Shs5.4 billion).

The roots of an agricology farm

The Wanyange farm was originally five acres of land that the Bakriyas purchased in 2003. The original land owners easily sold off because the typography did not look quite like one that could ensure ease in constructing homes yet the sloping land itself was barren with rocks.

From buying off their neighbours, the couple grew its total acreage in Wanyange to 32 and turned into enviable woodland that offers tranquil hope and much more.

Until 2000, there stood a colonial relic in the form of the residence of Gombolola chief in what was a barren strip of land. Being on the hill, from the verandah of the house, one could see the expanse of Lake Victoria almost as if stretching to the boundary of the five-acre piece of land.

Being rundown, the district local government put the land and that relic of a house on sale. The Bakriyas made a run for it.

“The land here is stony so many of the original owners were willing to sell and being on a slope, few people saw sense in constructing homes here,” Ms Bakirya says.

The couple proceeded to plant herbs and fruits on the farmland. If the Gombolola chief visited his old home today, he would not find his way around. The thicket of herbs and plants has covered everything.

The scenic view of Lake Victoria is no more, instead there is cool breeze and such natural tranquility. The dedication to nature is so much that, even at an arm’s length, you would need some good focus to see the old house that has since been redeveloped into an enviable jungle residence.

And delving into plants that can help boost memory and then the wonder Warburgia ugandensis that is used for formulating Covidex, it is finally the best for last.