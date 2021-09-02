Busega hotel keeps violating SOPs despite police raids

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The entrance of New Best Hotel in Busega in Kampala is locked.

A sign post shows that the hotel used to offer sauna, accommodation, massage parlour, restaurant, gym, steam bath and a bar. But appearances are deceptive.

When one uses the back gate and accesses the hotel interior, it is a beehive of activity. Hundreds of football fans are watching soccer on large television screens, Pool table lovers are playing while betting fans are also glued on the charts and screens for results.

In another area, young women in skimpy dresses entertain guests. Sauna and massage parlours are also operating normally.

All these activities violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and disregard the Ministry of Health guidelines against containing the spread of coronavirus.

Despite previous police raids on the hotel over violating the directives, the venue has continued to host revellers.

When contacted on Tuesday, the hotel owner, Mr John Ssebyala, said: “I need to talk to you in person, but later.”

In October 2020, the police raided the hotel and arrested revellers on allegations that they failed to meet SOPs.

One of the workers, who preferred anonymity, said they wished to abide by the health guidelines, but they have no alternative to earn a living.

On July 30, President Museveni re-imposed a lockdown on entertainment centres, including sports betting companies and bars.

Mr Museveni ordered that facilities that break the health guidelines should be stripped of their licence and managers fined heavily.

Last month, the director of police operations, Mr Edward Ochom, accused his commanders at Nateete Police Station of conniving with bar owners after getting rewards to allow bars to operate.

Police commanders faulted

Assistant Inspector General of Police Ochom sent an alert squad from police headquarters to New Best Hotel without informing the area commanders.

The hotel has also been in trouble with authorities over other crimes.

In November 2018, the police and the department of ethics and integrity led by chairperson of the Anti-pornography Committee, Dr Annette Kezaabu, accused the hotel management of hosting child labour, prostitution and strip dancing.

Dr Kezaabu said then that the hotel was allowed to operate after the managers promised to stop the criminal activities.