Busega-Mpigi expressway construction worker shot dead

Construction works of the Busega-Mpigi expressway were on Wednesday paralyzed after a security guard stationed at the construction site at Lungala village in Mpigi District shot and killed one of the construction workers.

Denis Kasozi, a machine operator attached to China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) Limited was reportedly shot dead by one of the security guards at the company premises after suspecting that he was siphoning fuel from one the trucks in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Kasozi, according to his brother-in-law, Abdallah Bayimba, died on the way to Double Cure clinic in Mpigi Town Council where he was being rushed after the shooting.

“We were briefed by the security guards that Kasozi was found carrying jerrycans in the dark but failed to respond when the guard inquired why he was moving with the jerricans in the dark hours of Wednesday morning. The security guard was quickly whisked away by fellow security guards after a group of angry workers stormed the scene,” he said.

Mpigi police under the Community Liaison Officer, Mr Alex Mutebi that rushed to the scene to cotain the demonstrating workers explained that the investigations were ongoing to establish what exactly happened.

The angry workers further claimed that their Chinese masters were paying little attention to their many challenges raised, including cases of mistreatment.

“We are tired of mistreatment as workers. We have lost one of our own under circumstances that are unclear,” one of the workers shouted as officials from the company, guarded by the police, addressed a section of the workers at the company premises.