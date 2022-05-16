Bush war generals among 34 in July exit lounge

At least 34 generals are set to retire from the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) in July. According to the list seen by Daily Monitor, two are at the rank of General, three are lieutenant generals, 10 are at the rank of Major General and 19 are brigadiers.

According to a notice issued by the UPDF retirement committee, the documentation process for the retirees will be held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala today and tomorrow.

“This is to remind the generals scheduled to retire with batch 12 that the exercise will take place on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 at the UPDF/Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya in the Chief of Personnel and Administration boardroom,” reads in part the notice.

Among the senior army officers set to retire is the former coordinator of Intelligence Agencies, Gen David Sejusa, who first applied to leave the army in 1996, and former Security minister Gen Elly Tumwine.

The list also includes Lt Gen John Mugume, Lt Gen Prossy Nalweyiso, the chairperson of General Court Martial, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti; Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka, Maj Gen Joram Kakari and Maj Gen Phenehas Kaitirima.

Maj Gen Elly Kayanja, Maj Gen Geoffrey Muhesi, Maj Gen Burundi Nyamunywanisa, Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Maj Gen Kyomukama Kasura, Maj Gen Michael Odonga, Maj Gen Gavas Mugyenyi, and Maj Gen Octavius Buturo are also on the list.

Brig George Mwesigwa Bitanuzire, Brig Charles Rutarago Tusiime, Brig Fenekasi Mugyenyi, Brig Godfrey Kimbowa, Brig Grace Agaba, Brig James Kaguezi, Brig Stephen Gava, Brig Sam Bishuba, Brig Francis Kashaka, Brig Jackson Mulondo, Brig John Obima, Brig Benon Ntegyereize, Brig George Etyang, Brig Martin Ndyanabo and Brig Benard Obola are also set to retire.

Justification

According to sources in the military, the retirement of the top generals, most of whom are Bush War heroes, is set to be followed by a major promotion of other officers as the army leadership undergoes a transition.

“Some of the generals lined up for retirement were supposed to retire in 2019, but the army’s Commissions and Promotions Board decided to delay the retirement process, citing a raft of reasons, including the fact that some were still representing the institution in Parliament while others, the UPDF declined to retire them, for ‘political reasons,” the source said.

However, Defence and army spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye, when contacted, claimed no knowledge of the list.

“You guys stop trying to scoop military information, I am here for you, that list is not from me, wait for my communication,” he said.

Last month, this publication broke the story of senior army generals who are set to retire from army service. The publication cited Gen David Sejusa and Gen Elly Tumwine among the group.

what UPDF LAW says

Section 28, Cap 307 of the Terms of Service specifies the age at which a UPDF officer can be retired from the service. From the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, one can apply for early retirement at 40 years, while a major can leave service at 45. A lieutenant colonel can retire at 47 and a colonel at 51.