Bush war hero John Kazoora dies at 69

Bush war veteran, Maj (rtd) John Kazoora is dead. Maj Kazoora, a former Kashari legislator and an outspoken critic of President Yoweri Museveni was pronounced dead on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Details about his passing are still scanty but reports indicate that he has been battling a long sickness.

Maj. (Rtd) Kazoora (L) with fallen Capt. Karegyesa (2ndL) and two other fighters in the hey days of NRA guerrilla war. File Photo.

He served in senior government positions before leaving the NRM and later became a key figure in the FDC.

John Kazoora was a blue-eyed boy after NRA took power in 1986. As special district administrator for Kampala and later director at Internal Security Organisation he had regular access to President Museveni.

However, he soon found himself relegated to the fringe, until he was pushed over the edge.

Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.