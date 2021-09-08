Bushenyi authorities tighten security after threatening leaflets are dropped in the area

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Authorities in Bushenyi District are on high alert after leaflets suspected to be written and dropped by the panga-wielding goons were seen in Nyabubare sub-county, Igara West on Tuesday.

The goons indicated on the leaflets that they were done with Masaka and they were planning to strike areas of Bushenyi, Mitooma, Rukungiri, and Mbarara.

The Bushenyi district security committee led by the RDC Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, had an emergency meeting on Tuesday in which they discussed measures to quickly respond to the situation.

“We received information about the leaflets that were dropped in our areas. So we are mobilising our people to be alert. We have alerted all local councils, and have deployed heavily. We have divided the district into zones and we are also encouraging our people to observe curfew time such that security forces don’t clash with them,” said Ms Asiimwe.

“We are set for these criminals. We shall not give them time to cause havoc in our area and once we get them, they will pay. We will not waste time parading them here and there. Once we get them red-handed with their materials, we have mobilized our people to take charge and we are on the ground to make sure that we end this kind of criminality in our area. This is not something that we shall tolerate,” she added.

Mr Jafari Basajabalaba, the district chairperson encouraged the residents to be more vigilant, report any suspected criminal to police and district security teams led by the RDC.

“We received threatening leaflets that these goons want 27 heads from our area. We are not taking it lightly. We have also deployed heavily with both police and UPDF personnel," he said.