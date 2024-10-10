Bushenyi businessman found dead in hotel

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating circumstances under which a renowned local businessman was found dead in a hotel room.

According to police, 54-year-old Bushenyi Town businessman Isaac Ruhigwa Atwiine died overnight Wednesday under unclear circumstances.

The deceased was a resident of Bwegiragye Cell, Ward IV, Ishaka Division in Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality.

"The shocking incident happened on October 9 at Deluxe Hotel in Kizinda Town, Bushenyi District. We have some information that on Wednesday at 8PM, Atwiine, together with a yet to be identified woman, went to the hotel seeking accommodation," Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime said.

According to preliminary police reports, the pair arrived at the hotel reception with the deceased holding glass of beer.

Police further indicate that the deceased's details were captured in the hotel records, but he allegedly instructed the receptionist not to capture the names and address of the woman.

“The two were then accommodated in room D8 and at about 7:30PM, the woman was seen leaving alone. Shortly after the woman had left, she called and notified the hotel owner, Francis Byompaire aka Dotcom, that Atwiine was in bad condition,” Tumusiime explained.

Hotel receptionist Vian Kihembo checked the room under his boss’ instruction and found Atwiine lying dead on the bed.

"I called him to inform him about the matter and shortly I saw police coming," she said.

According to Byompaire, "the deceased was found fully covered with a bed cover although he was completely naked.”