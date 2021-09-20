Bushenyi councillors task CAO on grounded vehicles

By Milton Bandiho More by this Author

Bushenyi District councillors have tasked the chief administrative officer (CAO) to explain why there are many vehicles grounded at the district works yard yet many departments do not have means of transport.

During a council meeting on Wednesday, the secretary for works, Mr Denis Nayebare, while presenting a report on works, said 12 vehicles are redundant.

The district council works committee tasked the CAO and the engineering department to present a detailed report on the grounded vehicles to the council.

Mr Nayebare said councillors wonder why the district technocrats keep requesting for maintenance money.

“We understand that more than 12 vehicles are grounded, but people are making requisitions every month,” he said.

The councillor representing Ishaka Division, Mr Silagi Banyanga, tasked the CAO to tackle the mess.

“The technocrats are benefiting from the grounded vehicles. As the council, we have asked the CAO and his team to repair all those vehicles,” he said.

The district chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba, said the technical team had been using his official vehicle, but it keeps breaking down.

“Technical people use my vehicle and later ask for money to repair it in Kampala,” Mr Basajjabalaba said.

The councillors also recommended that the district engineer, Mr Kiiza Mbonimpa, presents a comprehensive report on the number of grounded vehicles.

The district chief administrative officer, Mr Willy Bataringaya, said of the 11 departments, it is only health, works and education that have functional vehicles.

“We will see whether we can repair some or dispose them of,” Mr Bataringaya said.