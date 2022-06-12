Bushenyi district, Bushenyi Core PTC clash over wetland restoration

A row has erupted between Bushenyi district Local Government and Bushenyi Core Primary Teachers College over land for the restoration of Nyaruzinga Wetland in Nyakabirizi division, Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

Government had established what it said was aise use of wetlands demonstration project in Bushenyi district in 2017 dubbed the Building Resilient Communities, Wetland Ecosystems and Associated Catchments in Uganda.

Its main objective was to restore and sustainably manage Nyaruzinga wetland and support target communities surrounding the wetland to improve on food security and reduce pressure on the ecosystem.

Following the request for land by project implementers from Bushenyi district in 2020, leadership and board of governors of Bushenyi PTC agreed to give 20 acres of land that belonged to the institution for the development.

But the Principal Ms Harriet Tumwebaze Akampa wrote to the Commissioner Teacher Instructor Education and Training requesting for guidance on whether the board had the authority to release the institution’s land for other government projects yet college had its own projects to handle.

"The Board of Governors had recommended that the project managers should have gone through correct protocols by seeking guidance from the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports and Solicitor General on how government land is released to private owners," the letter reads in part

The letter continues "To my surprise there has been a twist of things where the recommendations made were not followed and a new copy of memorandum of understanding was brought to me for signing and now the ownerships of the project being changed from Nyaruzinga Wise Use Demonstration Activities Project to Bushenyi District Local Government. I therefore, request for guidance on this issue,"

According to the Principal, the commissioner received her letter and forwarded it to the PS for proper guidance but the PS is yet to respond which has since stalled the project implementation.

"So, from that time, the project did not continue as we waited for the PS's response. I also sought advice from the solicitor general and he told me not to go on until he tells us to do so," she said

She added "There is no way I could have signed the MoU when my bosses advised me not to sign. I am just a custodian of the land at the college. In this case, I was not the one to sign, but the Ministry of Education who are my bosses,"

However, the project communications officer, Mr Joseph Malinga, said all the due processes were done until when they faced a snag at the institution.

"Usually before we start any work, we start with the engagement from the district because the government does not have land. Most times in certain areas where projects may take place, we engage the district to give us land. Where the district doesn't have land, we engage the people in communities who may be willing to give land, “he said.

He added "For the case of Bushenyi, the district is the one that gave us land and they said the land where the PTC is, they are the ones who gave the land. The former principal was okay with the project and that's why we went ahead”

The district Environment Officer, Mr Vincent Kataate, who is the project focal person told this publication that they had started and most components were done until when the new administration sabotaged the activities.

"We accomplished several components like providing alternative livelihoods to farmer groups, training, restoration of wetlands, water retention facility and others, and by now, everything would be working as expected, but we stopped mid-way. We are waiting for the project managers to give direction on how to continue," he said.

The district Chairperson Mr Jafari Basajabalaba said different government departments need to come together and ensure that the project continues.

"It is that letter, written by the principal that stopped the project. There needs to be a ministerial understanding between all ministries involved so that the project can resume because we need it as a district," he said