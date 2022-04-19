Bushenyi Health Centre IV receives ultrasound scanner

Residents and leaders in Bushenyi District were on Saturday filled with joy as Bushenyi Health Centre IV received an ultrasound scanner.

An ultrasound scanner helps monitor an unborn baby, diagnose a condition, or guide a surgeon during certain procedures.

The scanner was donated by the Rukararwe Partnership for Rural Development supported by Kronshagen, a municipality in the district of Rendsburg-Eckernförde, in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

“We are extremely happy because this is not the first time we receive equipment from our friends from Germany in close collaboration with Rukararwe. The machine has come at the right time to end the suffering of our people,” Dr Peter Yeeka, the official in charge of the health centre, said.

Dr Yeeka said expectant mothers have been struggling with the charges for ultrasound scanner services which has affected service delivery.

“You would tell a pregnant woman to go for a scan in the private hospital or clinic and they charge her Shs200,000 which is a burden yet our people are poor,” he said.

He said the facility is facing a number of new challenges such as lack of space for expansion, inadequate staff, accommodation, among others.

The chairperson of Rukararwe Workshop for Rural Development, Mr Johnson Bitarabeho, said the equipment will reduce the deaths that occur among pregnant women.

“Use the equipment in a very proper way. Our people need to benefit from these machines, Bushenyi should not remain the same,” he said.

He added: “The government is finalising plans to increase the salaries of all workers and it will be done in a phased manner, once that has been done, we expect a lot of professionalism and also enhanced public relations skills.”

The Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality mayor, Mr Joel Nkole, says many expectant mothers have been suffering due to lack of such services.

“Now that we have these two pieces of equipment, we will make a budget to train midwives on how to use these machines because these are the very people who handle expectant mothers every day,” he said.

The deputy town clerk, Mr Didas Muhanguzi, says the support is among the benefits the Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality has had from their good relationship with Kronshagen Municipality.

“This facility was elevated into a health centre IV in 2010 and since then we know that the government cannot give us all the necessary equipment and this is the reason why we looked for friends and institutions to help us and we are doing it perfectly,” he said.

Ms Annah Nayebare, a resident of Mazinga Ward, Nyakabirizi Division, Bushenyi-Ishaka municipality, said expectant mothers have been facing problems in knowing their fate.

“Since the theatre is operating normally and now the ultrasound machine, mothers will continue to trust the health centre because we had been disturbed in the past and ended up going to clinics at high costs,” she said.

About the facility

Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipal Health Centre IV every month receives about 240 expectant mothers for antenatal services, 140 deliver normally monthly, and 30 expectant are operated on.