Bushenyi judge tells leaders to engage youth to curb crime

The Bushenyi High Court judge, Amos Kwizera, has asked leaders engage the youth in activities that make them busy to curb crime and develop their communities.

While speaking to Greater Bushenyi regional stakeholders at the opening of the criminal plea-taking session for the newly created High Court circuit serving the five districts of Bushenyi, Mitooma, Buhweju, Sheema, and Rubirizi on Monday, Justice Kwizera, who is the new resident judge, said that among the forty cases to be handled, youths formed the majority.

Attributing the crime rise to poverty, Justice Kwizera asked the leaders in their respective districts to find immediate solutions to the challenge.

“We should all work hard to address poverty, which is the main reason a number of youths are getting involved in crime. These idle people have nothing to lose, and that’s why they are involved in murders. RDCs mobilise the youth, give them money, and monitor them. This will help us address crime among young people,” Justice Kwizera said.

The Bushenyi district probation officer, Mrs Faith Amanya Betega, said that a number of youth are involved in domestic theft, fighting, defilement, murders, and other offences that they commit with older people.

“We have a challenge with youths who don’t want to work, yet they want quick gains. This problem has persisted since COVID-19, during which many young people worked, got money, and left school. After that time, many of them have become problems for society. It is our duty as stakeholders to help these people get busy working so that we can tackle the crime rate,” she said.

The Bushenyi district chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajabalaba, told the meeting that the region lacks a remand home for juveniles, which he said has made it difficult for young offenders to access justice.

“We have found it hard to dispense justice to young offenders because we lack a remand home around. We have had to transport juveniles to Kabale or Fort Portal, and this is expensive. We have been requesting the government build a remand home here, but we don’t have a breakthrough,” he said.

Mr Basajabalaba mentioned the lack of sufficient facilitation for police to investigate cases, among other critical issues, delaying justice in the area.

"In most cases, police are not well facilitated to investigate some files. Even if we have a resident judge and the whole circuit here, if we don’t provide police with better pay and allowances for making investigations, automatically, investigations will be shallow and fail the court system,” he noted.

Lawyers and politicians trade blame

During the meeting held at Bushenyi High Court premises, politicians and lawyers blamed each other for interfering with court processes.

The Sheema Resident District Commissioner, Mrs. Pulkeria Muhindo, faulted advocates for sabotaging a field that they are experts in by using excessive powers and threatening language.

“These advocates threaten our work as arbitrators. They use threatening language. You know, some of us don’t know the difference between court and advocates. You think since there is a word advocate, then we are dead. You should stop stressing us. For us, we are doing what we are supposed to do,” she argued.

Mr Kenneth Oine, an advocate with Deus Kamugisha and Co. Advocates said that RDCs and other leaders in different capacities make decisions without proper understanding of the law and end up interfering with the processes.

“Some of these people have no legal knowledge. When the court gives a court order and it should take effect, and you go to execute this order, you meet interference from RDCs, who have already prejudged the court order, saying it is fake,” he noted.