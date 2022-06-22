Bushenyi leaders, USAID clash over Covid vaccination

Drama ensued on Tuesday as Bushenyi District leaders clashed with USAID officials over the third round Covid-19 vaccination exercise in the area.

The officials clashed during a meeting between the district Covid-19 taskforce and a team from the US agency at the district headquarters.

The district officials held that the already delayed USAID-coordinated vaccination that was supposed to begin on Tuesday, had several gaps to be harmonized before taking shape.

"How did you determine the budget without our input? We know how to do our things in our own design. Whose budget is this? Revise it because you cannot plan for us," Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo said as she accused USAID of omitting local authorities in planning.

Bushenyi District Chairperson Mr Jafari Basajabalaba also questioned USAID for asking district leaders to implement the vaccination.

"You have invited us for a meeting to implement a program whose budget excludes the district taskforce yet it is a strong hand for mobilization,” he observed.

Ms Nancy Nyamweya, a health worker told the meeting that “the program did not train potential implementers which left health teams confused on how to use some technology such as the smart paper.”

Bushenyi District Health Office (DHO)r, Dr Edward Mwesigye urged USAID officials to consult government on guidelines before activating mass vaccination.

While responding to the queries, USAID representative Dr Mary Namubiru told the meeting that they were just co-opted and did not participate in designing the contested budget.

"Mobilization doesn't specify who does what. Also, some details have gone to other districts that are not doing well. But, we have trained 618 mobilizers and 79 teams across the district. We oriented the district leaders so that they go and mobilize masses," she remarked.

Mr Edward Mpabwa, the district Secretary for health and social services warned that uncoordinated activities and failure payments for health workers risks failing the exercise already faced with a July 13 vaccine expiry date.