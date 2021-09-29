Bushenyi locals, leaders clash over land for industrial park

By Milton Bandiho More by this Author

A row has erupted between the Bushenyi District leadership and residents of Buyanja Parish in Kyeizooba Sub-county over ownership of 100 hectares of land.

The district leaders have identified the land for setting up an industrial park. But the residents say the piece of land belongs to the community.

The Buyanja Parish chairperson, Mr George Birimunsi, said the land belongs to Buyanja Farmers Association.

“This land belongs to the community. We got it from Ankole Kingdom. When the kingdom was abolished in 1967 under the Obote I regime, we kept our land but we are now wondering how the district leaders are claiming it,” Mr Barimunsi said at the weekend.

He said the land in question is currently being utilised by 1,200 families for grazing animals and other economic activities such as sand mining and brick laying.

“We have on several occasions tried to get the land title but we have been frustrated by district leaders who have their own interest,” Mr Birimunsi said.

The Kyeizooba Sub-county chairperson, Mr Victor Taremwa, said the district ought to have requested the community to allow them use the land instead of just claiming it.

The residents have since held two demonstrations expressing their dissatisfaction over the district decision to take the contested land.

“I was born in this sub-county and the land belongs to the community. I have also not got any communication from the district leadership informing us that they want to take our land. lf they do inform us, then we shall see what to do,” Mr Taremwa said.

The district leaders, including the resident district commissioner (RDC), the chief administrative officer (CAO) and the chairperson, have since visited the contested land to work out an agreeable arrangement with the community about the plan to put up an industrial park on it.

“We have identified Buyanja land to be handed over to the Uganda Investment Authority for our semi industrial park,” Mr Jaffari Bassajabalaba, the district chairperson, said.

“To put up an industrial park, we need 500 hectares and we do not have that at the moment, but the one of Buyanja is 100 hectares, which can accommodate a semi industrial park,” he added.

Appeal

Mr Basajabalaba urged the residents to allow the industrial park to be set up on the contested land, saying it will lead to development in the area.

“We are trying to create jobs for the community because an industrial park means the roads will be worked on, electricity will reach the community and their youth who do not have what to do will get opportunities,” he said. Mr Basajabalaba said those claiming ownership of the land should present its title for verification.

“Otherwise as leaders, we cannot allow this opportunity to leave the district,” Mr Basajjabalaba said.

The CAO, Mr Willy Bataringaya, has instructed the technical staff in the lands office to stop the process of getting the title for the contested land until when the matter between residents and the district is resolved.

“Some people claim that the land identified is not for the government but there is a government school and a health centre on it, which is a clear indication that the land belongs to the government,” Mr Bataringaya said.

About the PARKS

In May, Cabinet approved a proposal to establish 25 industrial parks in all sub-regions in the country. The parks will focus on value addition in agriculture products and minerals to scale up export promotion and reducing imports. The parks will be set up on public land measuring 500 acres to be provided by the local governments.