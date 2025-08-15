Bushenyi Main Stadium to be named after Mary Karooro Okurut

Bushenyi District Council has resolved to rename the Bushenyi Main Stadium in honour of the late former minister Mary Karooro Okurut, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the district, the Ankole sub-region, and Uganda at large.

The motion, moved by Kyamuhunga Town Council councillor and district secretary for education, health, and community-based services, Mr Edward Mpabwa Mpeirwe, highlighted Karooro’s unwavering support for youth talent development through sports—particularly the Ankole Football Tournament.

“When the Ankole Tournament began, Hon. Mary Karooro was among those who threw their weight behind it and contributed resources to enable the region to compete with others and harness the talents of young people. Her efforts were bearing fruit, and for those following CHAN, you can see how Ankole players such as Hillary Mukundane from Bushenyi and Ivan Ahimbisibwe from Isingiro are now shining. God knows why she did not live longer to witness her dream come to full fruition,” Mr Mpeirwe said.

He added: “This is why I moved the motion to rename the stadium—to ensure that more young talents are nurtured. In honour of her legacy and the immense contribution she made to this region and the nation, I propose that the Bushenyi Main Stadium be renamed ‘Mary Karooro Stadium.’”

The council also appealed to President Museveni to upgrade the newly renamed facility to modern standards as a lasting tribute to her legacy.

“We request His Excellency the President to develop the stadium to a standard similar to the Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira City, so that the memory of this great woman lives on for the people of Bushenyi and Ankole,” Mr Mpeirwe added.

Bushenyi District Woman MP praised Karooro for inspiring women to join politics in what was then a male-dominated field.

“Mary Karooro Okurut was my predecessor. She was among the few gallant women in Uganda who dared to lay the foundation on which many of us stand today. Through hard work, boldness, fearlessness, and kindness, she set standards that cannot go unnoticed. I am grateful to God for her life and thank the government for according her an official burial,” she said.

Bushenyi LC5 Chairperson, Mr Jaffari Bassajabalaba, described Karooro as a devoted public servant and political mentor.

“She was our leader and one of the pillars of the NRM in this district. She mentored many of us to become better politicians. We have lost a guiding figure and a strong pillar for Bushenyi,” he said.

Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi commended the district council for its decision, calling it a fitting tribute.

“Naming the stadium after Mary Karooro Okurut is a commendable proposal. As for developing the stadium, that falls under a national program. Even if Kakyeka Stadium remains the main facility for the region, Bushenyi could serve as a sub-stadium, especially if there are several teams in the region,” Mr Magyezi noted.



