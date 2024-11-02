Bushenyi mourns celebrated businessman Obadiah Rushambuza 

The second last week of October 2024 ended with a meeting of the famed Bagoma clan based in Bushenyi District in Western Uganda at the home of their Prime minister, Mr Tinka John Bakyaro in Keisikooko village to discuss their survival in future.

In attendance was the clan head, fondly known as “Ishenkuru abagoma” loosely meaning the grandfather of the Bagoma clan, Mr Obadia Ntebekeine Rushambuza, who gave a brief speech appreciating the gathering and making a set of pledges, including taking other clan leaders to State House, Kampala to meet President Museveni. Mr Ntebekeine used the same upcountry weekend trip to attend the wedding ceremony of Mr Silagi Bassajabalaba, the son to the Bushenyi District Chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajjabalaba.

While at the party, Mr Ntebekeine, a celebrated businessman was in a jovial mood and was seen sharing cheerful moments with his Bushenyi friends and other senior citizens. He was in the company of his wife, Naome Kibaaju, the Sheema North Member of Parliament, and it is reported that from the weekend well enjoyed, Mr Ntebekeine went ahead to accompany his wife to do constituency work in Sheema from where he felt unwell and was rushed to several hospitals after he suffered a stroke.

Hopes of recovery remained high until Saturday evening when the Bagoma clan head was pronounced dead at Agakhan Hospital in Kenya at the age of 72. He is the son of the late Canon Zabron Rushambuza, who died a prominent businessman, farmer and church leader in October 2020.

The news of the passing on of Mr Ntebekeine sent shockwaves through the district, Ankole sub region and the entire nation. Having led a pirate life, Ntebekeine came to public limelight when his wife, Naome Kibaaju took him to her political podiums in Sheema District.

On Saturday morning, the Bagoma clan, whose origin is Kyeitembe ward, Central division, Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality issued a statement announcing the untimely death of their head, who in 2020 succeeded his father, Rushambuza.

“We announce, with profound sadness, the passing of Mr. Obadiah Ntebekaine Rushambuza, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and respected clan leader of the Abagoma clan. His legacy of love, wisdom and strength will live on in the hearts of his family, friends and community,” the Abagoma statement read

The clan’s prime minister, Mr Tinka Byakyaro described Ntebekaine as a person whose light around the clan had just been activated to take it to greater heights.

“Last weekend, we gathered and saw a great light ahead and he was our torch bearer. We discussed many things surrounding our future as the bagoma. It is unfortunate that the light that he had brought has disappeared. We are now in total darkness,” Mr Tinka told this publication on Saturday.

The Bagoma clan legal counsel on their national executive committee, Mr Julius Turinawe, said they(bagoma) are gathering to celebrate the life of a remarkable man, a true pillar of strength and unity.



“Our grand Pa was more than just a family member or community leader; he was a symbol of hope, resilience, and determination. With his tireless work ethic and unwavering dedication, he inspired countless individuals to strive for greatness. He was a shining example of what it means to be a hardworking man, always putting the needs of others before his own,” Mr. Turinawe said



“We wouldn’t want to speculate on his death, but he left Bushenyi in good health. Until he was rushed to Mbarara, Mulago and Kenya. The details will be given in the due time,” Mr Byakyaro said.

The deputy speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa said Rushambuza’s passing was difficult to absorb, heartbreaking and unsettling.



“Just a couple of weeks ago, I was joking around with him about how he seemed to be getting younger. The loss is a heavy blow for the people of greater Bushenyi and the entire nation. My deepest sympathies go out to Hon. Noame Kibaaju, the children, Rushambuza family, Abagoma clan, greater Bushenyi community and the nation as a whole,” Mr. Tayebwa eulogized the Bagoma Clan leader