Bushenyi mourns 'icon' Mary Karooro Okurut

A cross-section of locals in Bushenyi District have shared their eulogies following the death of former Minister Mary Karooro Okurut.

They described her as a celebrated mother, mentor, writer, educationist, and church woman whose love was non-discriminative.

Ms Allen Bakundiine, who served as Karooro's maid for over 20 years, hailed her for becoming a kind-hearted boss, mentor, and advisor.

"I came here 20 years ago and started staying with Karooro. She took care of me as her own child and taught me a lot of things that I didn’t know, and am seriously hurt from losing such a kind-hearted person in my life who told me to be disciplined, respectful, and a prayer warrior," Ms Bakundiine said.

Ms Bakundiine thanked the late for also showing her the way and advising her to join politics. "She advised me to join politics, and am now the area LC III chairperson, Ibaare sub-county, and am happy for her giving that advice because politics is one of the ways of getting closer to people."

"She had started construction of a sanitary pad factory and also a skilling center where different youth, both boys and girls, were taught new skills, and this will become a gap because she has left many problems unsolved among the youth," Ms Bakundiine said.

She added, "We ask the government to come up and strongly continue building these projects so that more people can be skilled in the district. We ask the president to help us so that the legacy of the late she has left behind can be more stronger."

Mr. Godfrey Mwebaze, a neighbor and one of those who were mentored by the late Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, was also saddened for losing an icon, educationist, and somebody who was an inspiration to many in the district.

"We received the news, and actually, we are waiting for her body from Kenya as preparations are still ongoing. The government should take on her projects and then put them in her memory so that it stays with us, the people of Bushenyi," Mr Mwebaze noted.

He added, "I was so close with Mary because she was my neighbor, and what I can recall, she accompanied me when I was going to get my wife from Toro, and during my wedding, she was there for me. Even during the hard times, we shall miss her."

Mr. Stephen Konge, Chairman NRM Kyabugimbi Greater, noted, "We are seriously hurt for losing our good friend Mary Karooro Okurut."

"We last communicated on the phone and were told she was in pain but was getting better. We ask the Lord to give us another person like Mary Karooro in Bushenyi district, but she has left a big gap in this country. Karooro was developmental and had started constructing a sanitary pad factory to help young girls," Mr Konge said.

He added, "We have lost a hero in this country and at the same time a good friend because on the baptism of my daughter when she was the Minister of Security, she named my daughter Busingye Queen, and she even added that in Africa, she was the only child to have a godmother who is a Minister in charge of Security. And when I think about all this and see she isn’t anymore, I get hurt."

Mr Silus Turyahona, a worker at Ntambiiko Craft Center in Bushenyi, described Karooro as a leader who tried her level best to put Bushenyi district at the level of a model district.

"She had started constructing a factory of sanitary pads and had also started constructing classrooms of a skilling center. She has been assisting very many people by paying for over 20 university students at KIU and Kyambogo, so we are surprised to see we have lost a developmental woman," Mr Turyahona said.

He added, "She had already bought the machines for the sanitary pad factory so that it can start operating. We ask the government if they can start from where she had reached so that this project can continue for the people of Bushenyi to benefit."

Mr Zadock Amanyisa, a journalist who was mentored by the late Mary Karooro, described Karooro as a welcoming woman.

"I came here in 2014 as an NMG reporter. She welcomed me home and took me in different perspectives in the media. She became my parent, and at a personal level, when I was wedding in 2018, she gave me two cows, and that’s something that I will forever remember," he noted.

He added, "She was a mother in the district, she helped some people to access education to get skills, and the community here will forever remember. We shall hold a special fire conversation here in Bushenyi town to recall her life, and we can't just let her go like that."

Rev Kenneth Muginya, resident of Kyeitembe in Bushenyi District, noted that Karooro has played a big part in the education sector of Bushenyi.



‘’We thank God for her life and we shall never forget about Mary Okurut. The day I will never forget in my life is when my mother was admitted at Mulago Hospital and Karooro played a key role in her sickness even when she passed on, Mary was able to transport her body from Mulago hospital upto Bushenyi. She funded everything for the funeral services and has also been supporting us in the church ministry,’’ Rev Muginya said.

Ms Harriet Bato Deputy Resident district Commissioner Bushenyi District, said that the district has lost a hero in the country, a mentor and advisor.

"Mary Karooro Okurut was a resourceful person who had introduced a skilling hub where children were taught skills like tailoring and other skills and we have really lost someone so important,’’ she noted.

Ms Bato added; ‘’She had started a project about the reusable pads and all this has come to an end so as the government we shall step in and take these projects further so that the projects she had started can still move on as office of the president we are so much saddened and we wish comfort from God of our liberated hero.’’



