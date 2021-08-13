Bushenyi NRM boss dies

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

The Bushenyi District National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairperson Scovia Ndyakira has died this morning.

Mr Richard Katukore, one of Ms Ndyakira's sons confirmed the passing on of their mother saying that she succumbed to cancer.

Ms Ndyakira has been a renowned business woman in Bushenyi District.

Rev Lauben Mugarura, the district NRM publicity secretary, has described the deceased as a brave woman, having battled the scourge for a long time.

"Ndyakira has been sick for a long time. She would be in hospital almost every week. Thanks to her sons who stood to support her in this difficult journey. We have lost a brave woman. She has been a slow but sure and achieving woman who achieved a lot for her family and NRM as a party," Rev Mugarura said.

The deceased will be laid to rest in Kabingo Kyamuhunga, Bushenyi District on Sunday according to family.



