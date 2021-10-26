Bushenyi Police boss among survivors of bus explosion

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Mr Adrian Kwetegyereza, the acting Regional Police Commander for Greater Bushenyi is among survivors of the Monday bus explosion in Mpigi District.

The greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime, confirmed the reports saying it was a sad moment at their office.

"All is not well here after our boss got involved in a reported bus explosion. I tried to talk to him on phone, but he was groaning. We are yet to get more details, but that's what happened," Mr Tumusiime said Monday evening.

Mr Kwetegyereza was rushed to Mpigi Hospital and later transferred to Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

One person was confirmed dead and several others injured in the Monday explosion, just three days after another explosion a 20-year-old woman and injured three others in a blast at a popular roadside eatery in northern Kampala on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga said that the bus was travelling from Kampala to Bushenyi.

Advertisement

“The bus was traveling from Kampala to Bushenyi. So far one person has been confirmed dead and several other victims including injured persons being evacuated from the scene. The explosion comes three days after the bomb attack in Komamboga. We shall periodically give updates surrounding the incident,” Mr Enanga said in a Monday statement.







