Bushenyi resident, leaders up in arms over poor service delivery

Residents of Rwenjeru Ward in Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality expressed frustration over poor service delivery during a stakeholders' engagement meeting held on April 23, 2025.

They accused municipality officials of failing to deliver services and provide updates on a 5km road project from Bushenyi town to Rwenjeru.

"We want to know the difference between rehabilitation and tarmacking," said Mr Andrew Amanya, a local resident. "At first, the plan was to tarmac the whole 5km, but now you're telling us you'll do part of the road. What happened along the way?"

Mr Daniel Kakyere, another resident, added, "You asked us to sign consent forms and give out our land. We're not asking for compensation now. What's this we're hearing about doing part of the road? Tell us so we can go home satisfied."

Mr Lacky Rusheygera demanded accountability from the leaders. "Stop beating around the bush. Be straight. Are we getting the road in this financial year? Better tell us because time is coming, and people will vote you out. We're tired."

In response, Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality Mayor Richard Byaruhanga explained that the municipality couldn't afford to design the entire 5km road.

"The total cost of designing 5km is 130m, but we used 15m to design part of it. When we get money, we'll do the remaining part. This is not the only road we need to do in the municipality."

The mayor added, "I'm not a mayor for only this ward, but the whole municipality. I'll give services according to the resources I have. When I came in four years ago, the municipality was collecting 600m, and now we're collecting 1.6b in local revenue. Let's move as a group and don't sabotage my methods of work."