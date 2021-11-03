Bushenyi security bans overnight street car parking

Security chiefs in Bushenyi District have banned overnight parking of vehicles on streets and fuel stations in Ishaka Town.

The Resident District Commissioner Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, told Daily Monitor last week that the move is a measure to counter terror threats days after Ishaka-bound bus was targeted by suspected terrorists on its way from Kampala.

Ms Asiimwe said the directive took immediate effect.

“From tonight, we don’t expect any vehicle parked on streets and fuel stations in Ishaka Town. Having vehicles parked there is not a good idea because it is not safe. The owners of these vehicles can park them in their homes so that streets are not congested at night. There are security guards on these stations but we want them (stations) clear such that there is no distraction,” she said.

The acting Bushenyi regional police commander, Mr Martial Tumusiime, said vehicles parked on the streets can be torched by terrorists.

“We advise the public that whoever has a vehicle must be having a place where to keep it. Some of you have garages. Why should you keep vehicles at fuel stations? Let us be very conscious and keep vehicles at home. As police, our mandate us to protect life and property and also in security, each one of us must take care because minus life, the rest is useless,” Mr Tumusiime said.