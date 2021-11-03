Bushenyi security bans overnight street car parking

Bushenyi RDC Jane Asiimwe Muhindo
By  Zadock Amanyisa

  • The acting Bushenyi regional police commander, Mr Martial Tumusiime, said vehicles parked on the streets can be torched by terrorists.

Security chiefs in Bushenyi District have banned overnight parking of vehicles on streets and fuel stations in Ishaka Town.

