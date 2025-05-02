Hello

Justice Mugambe jailed in Britain for more than six years for forced labour offence

Busia district boss remanded on charges of theft of car parts

Busia district LC5 chairman Stephen Mugeni Wasike being led to court over theft of vehicle parts before he was remanded to Masafu prison until May 8, 2025. PHOTO/ DAVID AWORI

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi  &  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • The state alleges that on March 8, 2025, at the Busia District Local Government parking yard, the chairperson stole an engine (No. 1KD7935278) and a gearbox from a Toyota Hilux double cabin registration number UAX 827Z, property of the Busia District Local Government, valued at approximately Shs30 million.

The Chief Magistrate's Court in Busia District in Eastern Uganda has remanded the LC5 chairperson, Stephen Mugeni Wasike, to prison on charges of stealing motor vehicle parts belonging to the district local government.

Wasike appeared before Grade One Magistrate Avako Specioza following his arrest by operatives of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, in coordination with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). He is to remain in custody until May 8, 2025, when he is expected to reappear in court for further mention of his case.

According to the charge sheet dated April 28, 2025, Wasike, a resident of Busia Municipality, is accused of stealing from a motor vehicle, contrary to Section 250(c) of the Penal Code Act, Cap 128.

The state alleges that on March 8, 2025, at the Busia District Local Government parking yard, the chairperson stole an engine (No. 1KD7935278) and a gearbox from a Toyota Hilux double cabin registration number UAX 827Z, property of the Busia District Local Government, valued at approximately Shs30 million.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption and misuse of public resources by public officials at all levels.


 

