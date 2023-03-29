Busia family reunites with missing son after 20 years

A man has been reunited with his family in Buchicha Village, Sikuda Sub-county, Busia District, 20 years after he reportedly went missing.

Mr Jovan Waswa, now 23 years old, was at the weekend received at the Busia border from Kenya by several excited members of the Yokana Malaba family.

He was immediately taken to a nearby church for prayers before embarking on a three-kilometre journey to his parents’ home amid cheers.

At home, residents and excited family members took turns to carry shoulder-high a person they say they had missed for two decades.

“This man is really one of us and resembles each one of us in the family; it is good he is back,” Mr Malaba Mahande, one of the family members, said as a garland of flowers was wrapped around Mr Waswa’s neck.

Ms Annette Masiga, the mother, said: “I don’t know what to say, but God is great! My baby boy is back after 20 years of searching and praying.”

According to Ms Masiga, Mr Waswa went missing in 2003 during a family function in Dondora, a suburb in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Mr Naphtali Masiga, the father, said news of his son missing “hit him hard”, adding that he had travelled to Nairobi and joined his wife in a fruitless search until the couple decided to become Born Again.

He said: “I and my wife were not Born Again, but after our son went missing, we decided to devote our lives to God because through prayer, we hoped our son would one day be found.”

Mr Waswa said: “I have tried several times to look for my parents, but to no avail; today is a dream come true. I can’t believe I am reuniting with my parents and our big family.’’

He said he was brought up in Vihiga County, Kenya, where he had his primary and secondary education, before moving to Nairobi to look for a job but ended up in Qatar where he has been for the last two years.

Mr Waswa said his chance to reunite with his family came last year when his plight was aired on a popular YouTube channel. But before his story was aired, Mr Waswa said he had tried to be adopted by three families but was rejected.

Mr Waswa said he expects to meet his family members and wonders if he will have a new name, if any. “I have been told mine is a very big family and I am eagerly waiting to meet my brothers, sisters and extended family,” he said.