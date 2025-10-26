Busia hospital breakdown forces Ugandan patients to Kenya for scans

Ugandan patients, including expectant mothers and accident victims, are being referred across the border to Kenya for diagnostic services after the only ultrasound scan machine at Masafu Hospital broke down two months ago.

Masafu Hospital, the biggest public health facility in Busia District, has been struggling to offer timely medical care since the breakdown, officials said.

“Our ultrasound scan machine broke down two months ago. Since then, we have been referring our patients to Kenya for some of the services,” said Dr Fred Duku, the hospital’s medical superintendent.

Related PRIME Why Ugandans are seeking Kenyan mortuary services National



He said the lack of a functioning ultrasound scan had complicated diagnosis and delayed treatment for critical patients.

“The provision of quality medical care begins with investigations, but without the equipment, it becomes difficult,” Dr Duku said.

He added that repairing or replacing the equipment would require between Shs4 million and Shs6 million, funds the hospital does not currently have.

Dr Duku said the delays were putting lives at risk, especially for accident victims with head injuries and expectant mothers who require routine scans to monitor their pregnancies.

Mr David Wangira, a resident who recently sought ultrasound services for a patient in Kenya, said the process was expensive and stressful.

“I spent close to Shs200,000 on ambulance hire and medical fees. Once Kenyans learn that you are a non-citizen, they double the cost of that particular service,” he said on October 25.

Busia District Assistant Health Officer Dr Bena Nanyama said every expectant mother is required to undergo at least one scan during pregnancy to detect complications early.

“Many accident patients also arrive with head injuries requiring urgent diagnosis and timely treatment. Without the ultrasound, that becomes impossible,” she said.

Busia Woman MP Hellen Auma Wandera said she learned of the breakdown recently after complaints from residents.

“I received reports that the ultrasound scan machine had broken and patients were being forced to seek the service in Kenya,” she said.

Auma said she had raised the issue with the Ministry of Health and was assured that new diagnostic equipment was being procured. “I have been informed that Masafu is among the hospitals expected to benefit,” she said, adding that installation could be completed before December.

The breakdown has further worsened the hospital’s decade-long struggle to provide quality imaging services.

Masafu has been without a functioning x-ray machine since one donated by Japan under the KOICA program stopped working after the departure of Japanese engineers.

Dr Nanyama said she remains hopeful the Ministry of Health will soon deliver a new x-ray machine to restore full diagnostic services. The Ministry of Health did not immediately comment on this matter, by press time Sunday evening.