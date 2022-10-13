Busia in 10-year wait for X-ray machine

Sixty-five-year-old David Wabwire, a resident of Shaule Village, Busitema Sub-county, Busia District, suffered a broken leg and had to travel to Tororo Town to access X-ray services.

This was after he had travelled to Kenya, where he paid KShs3,000 (about Shs94,000 for X-ray services, in addition to spending Shs50,000 on transport.

The patient, who is now admitted to the surgical ward of Masafu hospital, the main health facility in Busia District, said he would not have incurred all those costs had the hospital had a functioning X-ray.

“Imagine leaving Busia to go to Kenya, Tororo or Mbale to seek X-ray services, before returning for treatment. This is costly and risks the life of the patient,” Mr Wabwire said in an interview on Tuesday.

For 10 years, Masafu hospital has operated without an X-ray machine, after the one which was donated to the facility by the Government of Japan under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), broke down.

Dr Amon Bwambale, the hospital medical superintendent, said the X-ray machine broke down 10 years ago and since then, they have had to refer their patients to Kenya, Tororo or Mbale, where they foot costs of transport and access to the X-ray services.

“We cannot embark on treatment of any patient [with suspected broken bones] without having X-ray services. Lately, many patients flock to the facility in need of scans because the new (tarmac) road connecting Busia to Namayingo District is prone to accidents,” Dr Bwambale said.

“Today (Tuesday), we have a patient who needs to go to Mbale for a scan before we can embark on treatment, but for two days, the family has failed to raise money required for transport,” he added.

Dr Bwambale said whereas efforts to have the X-ray machine repaired by the Ministry of Health have been in place, technicians at the ministry have reportedly not rectified the problem, saying while Japan donated the machine, some of the required spare parts can only be sourced from the United States.

A source at the hospital said the equipment might have broken down due to lack of stable power supply at the facility.

He said: “Before the X-ray broke down, the radiographer kept telling us that the electricity supply to the equipment was too low and we were not surprised when the equipment broke down.”

“Without an X-ray and other services at the hospital, residents of Busia and neighbouring Namayingo District are finding challenges accessing the services they need,” Mr David Higenyi, a resident of Busia, said.

He added that for a family to hire an ambulance to take a patient to Mbale, Tororo or Busia-Kenya, it needs between Shs100,000 and Shs200,000, which is not affordable to many families.

Mr Stephen Mugeni Wasike, the Busia District chairperson, said for three years, the Ministry of Health has been promising to install a new X-ray machine to the hospital, but nothing has been fulfilled to-date.

In 2020, then State Minister for Health and now Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, told Busia District leaders that plans were underway to have a new X-ray machine and a double cabin pick-up truck at the hospital.

However, while the double cabin pick-up truck was delivered to the facility, they are still waiting for the X-ray machine.

By press time, efforts to get a comment from Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health Spokesperson, were futile.