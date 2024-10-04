Busia leaders endorse creation of new district

Thirty-five Busia District council members have passed a motion to create Lumino District.

Busia District Speaker Charles Malowa Kudedi said the resolution came after 35 council members unanimously voted “yes” for the motion that seeks to carve Lumino District out of Busia District.

“All the 35 members of this council voted yes by secret ballot. I therefore declare the motion for the creation of Lumino District passed,” Kudedi ruled, adding that “the resolution will be forwarded to the Minister of Local Government for further consideration.”

Wednesday’s resolution comes amid plans by government to lift a 2021 ban on creation of new administrative units.

The motion for the creation of Lumino District was as a private member’s bill by Lunyo Sub-county councillor Onyango Wasumba.

The motion said Lumino District would comprise sub-counties of Masinya, Masafu, Masaba, Buhehe and Masafu town council in Samia Bugwe Central constituency and the Sub-counties of Lunyo, Busime, Majanji, Lumino and Lumino Town Council in Samia Bugwe South constituency.

Laban Wandera, the district councilor for Dabani Sub-county, said the creation of Lumino District would bring services closer to the people. According to him, the greater Busia District will have increased funding from the central government.

“Where Shs1 billion has been sent for rehabilitation of roads, it will be doubled- which is bound to improve service delivery,” Wandera explained.

Busia District LC5 chairperson Stephen Mugeni Wasike, who was expected to be opposed to the motion, sprung to the floor and supported it.

“In 2007, when I was the Member of Parliament (for Samia Bugwe North), I wrote an article which was published in all dailies that each constituency be granted a district status for purposes of improved service delivery. My position, therefore, has not changed and I fully support the motion on the creation of Lumino District,” he said amidst cheers from the gallery.

Lumino elder John Wafula Ogumbo told Monitor that he was “thrilled by the resolution.”

Ogumbo disclosed that he was part of the team that in 1993 initiated a move to create Busia District from Tororo (District).

Enosi Ogambo, the chairman for the Lumino District steering committee, described council's resolution as “the best moment in his life.”

According to Ogambo, the planned opening of Mulwanda border, reinstating the Majanji harbour, planned creation of an industrial park at Masafu and Nalwire, creation of a cereal market in Lumino, and investment in cage fishing should be good sources of revenue for the new district which awaits parliament approval.

Background

Busia District, which is located in the Bukedi Sub-region, was part of Tororo District until 1997.

At the time of its creation, it comprised of ten lower councils which included nine sub-counties of Busitema, Buteba, Bulumbi, Dabani, Masafu, Masaba, Buhehe, Lunyo, Lumino and Busia town council, with two constituencies of Samia Bugwe South and Samia Bugwe North.