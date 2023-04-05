Busia locals feel the pinch as Kenya shuts illegal routes

Mr Emmanuel Karani, 55, a resident of Busia District in Uganda has two wives across the border in Kenya and another wife on the Ugandan side of the border.

However, he is one of the many residents in Busia who have been affected after Kenya closed all porous routes.

The Kenya-Uganda border in Busia District, which straddles 57 kilometres and has more than 200 illegal routes stretching from Lake Victoria in Majanji to River Malaba in Buteba Sub-county, was last month closed by Nairobi.

Subsequently, the usually busy border outpost of Sofia and Marachi, which thrived on illicit trade, has remained deserted as Kenya maintained a huge security presence to curtail illegal crossings.

Mr Karani, who was found at his home on the Ugandan side of the border at the weekend, said he has greatly been affected by the development.

“When I saw Kenya deploying Police and the General Service Unit officers, which was followed by total stoppage of all movements through the porous routes, I realised I was in trouble,” Mr Karani said.

Mr Ruto Kipchumba, the Busia-Kenya County Commissioner, explained why they had deployed a multi-sectoral team of security personnel along all the porous border routes.

“The deployment is meant to curtail illicit activities of smuggling, which were causing huge revenue losses to the Kenyan government and putting the lives of their nationals at risk due to consumption of substandard goods that were being smuggled into the country,” he said.

Mr Ruto said human trafficking through the porous borders was putting the security of Kenyans on edge, directing that all people crossing the borders must pass through the one stop border point.

He said they had started with deployments in Sofia, Marachi and Buteba and would expand to other points as soon as the human resource is available.

But Mr Karani, who is a resident of Sofia, which is one of the villages at the border, said the closure is a “tall order” to him.

He said: “Sometimes I leave my Ugandan home late in the night and use less than 10 minutes to reach my other home in Kenya. I am wondering how I will be walking for more than three kilometres through the immigration point to check on my wives and children who are across the two borders.”

According to Mr Karani, Kenyans and Ugandans living across the borders are so culturally connected because they share the same language and resources.

“Can you imagine that all the Ugandans in Sofia (Village) fetch water in Kenya because the water sources on the Ugandan side are too far away?” he said.

Mr Michael Kibwika, the Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC), said Uganda welcomes Nairobi’s move to close the porous borders, adding that Uganda, too, has been losing huge revenue to rampant smuggling, while human trafficking was “at its worst”.

Ms Aisha Nadunga, who operates a tomato stall at the Sofia border, said her business has badly been affected by the closure of the porous routes since most of her customers were Kenyans.

“Since Friday when Kenya announced the closure, I have not seen any customer come to buy my tomatoes, raising fear that all my merchandise will rot away yet I acquired a loan to start the small business,” she said at the weekend.

Ms Farida Khainza, who sells bananas, is also worried of losing her stock albeit with no single buyer in sight.

Mr Gerald Ojambo, who operates a restaurant, said each day, he slaughters eight goats that were all consumed, but he is now slaughtering only three.

He said he had employed 10 workers at his restaurant, but because of low business, he was considering laying off seven of them due to low business.

But as sections of residents are complaining, many people crossing to Kenya and Uganda are adopting quickly to the use of the gazetted entry point.

Ms Alysia Namuyonga, one of the women involved in the cross border trade, said she had been using porous routes, fearing that if she used the one stop border point, she would be arrested, which has not been the case.

Mr Hassan Mukose, a boda boda rider, said traders carrying small quantities of goods across the border are now moving freely through the gazetted border point without their goods being impounded.