Busia locals turn to Kenya for maize amidst scarcity

Men offload maize at one of the mills in Busia Town at the weekend. The scarcity of the grain has forced several Ugandan traders and millers to buy it from Kenya. PHOTO/DAVID AWORI

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

The scarcity of maize has been attributed to poor harvests in the last season.

Maize traders and millers at Busia border have resorted to importing the cereal from Kenya due to shortage in Uganda.

