Busia police arrest two suspects in gruesome beheading case

Police in Busia District have arrested two men believed to be linked to the brutal killing of John Bosco Lobyoko, whose headless body was found dumped in a swamp along River Busamba in Masinya Sub-county.

Deputy Busia District CID, James Mutayire, confirmed the arrests and said a panga suspected to have been used in the murder, along with the deceased’s clothing, was recovered from one of the suspects’ homes.

“We recovered a panga, suspected to have been used in the murder, along with clothes belonging to the deceased from one of the suspects’ houses,” Mutayire told residents on Friday at Mugasya trading center.

Lobyoko’s wife, Mary Akoth, said the two men had taken her husband out the previous night, claiming they were attending a social gathering.

“They came to our rented room at night and called my husband, saying they were going for a social evening outing, only for me to learn the next morning that he had been killed,” she said.

Local leaders helped police arrest the men. Councilor Barnabas Bwire said the discovery of a headless body had sparked fears of ritualistic motives.

“We are wondering whether this could be a ritual murder because we found a headless body of the deceased,” Bwire said.

The killing has left Masinya in shock. Patrick Wandera, LC1 chairman of Budibya Village, said the community is struggling to come to terms with the incident.

“This is the first time we have witnessed an incident where someone has been beheaded in this area,” he told Monitor.

The suspects are held at Busia Police Station, while Lobyoko’s body was taken to Masafu Hospital mortuary.

In a separate case, police in the Kiira Region rearrested two men, Chris Kiguli, 26, also known as Dindo Di, and Samuel Muwanguzi, 25, for their alleged involvement in the 2023 murder of Rogers Kifubangabo in Jinja City.

Kiira Police Spokesperson James Mubi said the duo were previously charged with aggravated robbery and kidnap and had been ordered to pay Shs10 million in compensation.

They were rearrested after being released from Kirinya Prison following public complaints that they were threatening security personnel and the community.

Mubi urged residents to report threats promptly via internet and phone messages to prevent further security risks.