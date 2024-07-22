Busia rocked by violent crimes, robberies

Busia District has, for the past week, been rocked by a new crime wave involving armed robberies perpetuated by machete-wielding thugs.

The indiscriminate attacks initially targeted Ms Shamusi Tukahirwa, a mobile money operator in Arubaine Village, who was attacked by two men armed with a pistol and an AK-47 assault rifle as she returned home at around 7pm.

She reportedly lost over Shs20m, her phones and house keys in the heist.

Ms Angel Mbabazi, an eyewitness, said she saw the victim run to a nearby boutique for help, but she was followed by the armed robber who shot twice inside the shop, prompting her to hand over the bag before they fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Mr Edson Ndiyamuhaki, who was at the scene, said the robbers fled towards Sofia Village in Busia Municipality.

The latest attack was on Mr James Egesa, a resident of Busiwondo ‘A’ Village in Dabani sub-county, who was reportedly waylaid as he returned home last Friday evening and robbed of unspecified amounts of money.

Mr Egesa, a Director JiLead Financial Services, was robbed about 30 metres away from the Office of Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

Mr Egesa said he was walking home in the company of two co-workers when the robbers struck.

“They (robbers) came riding on a motorcycle and demanded that we surrender money to them. Immediately I saw the gun, I threw the bag, including phones and a bar of soap. After executing their mission, the robbers fled on their motorcycle,” he said.

Ms Juliet Nasirumbi, who operates a stall near the RDC’s office and witnessed the robbery, said: “I saw them ride away from the scene; they were three in number. One had a gun, while the other held the bag plus their rider.”

Mr Rashid Shaban, a resident of Arubaine Village, was rushed to Busia Health Centre IV following an attack by machete-wielding assailants as he returned from prayers about two weeks ago.

Following the attack, he suffered deep cuts to his head, defensive wounds to his hands and lost a finger. He was later referred to Busia-Kenya County Referral Hospital and then to Bungoma Hospital in Western Kenya where he remains admitted.

Mr Ibrahim Musisi, a resident of the same village, said on that fateful day, Mr Shaban was returning home from the early morning prayers when he was attacked.

In Solo ‘A’ Village, Western Division, residents and business owners have fled after about 70 machete-wielding thugs raided the area in broad daylight, Mr Robert Were, the area vice chairman, said.

According to him, the assailants, who are boys aged between 15 and 20 years, ordered everyone to lock themselves before beating up others.

Bukedi South Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, says about 24 suspects have been arrested, including Hamdan Muluya alias ‘Major’, a career criminal feared to be behind the spate of robberies.