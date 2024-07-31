Busia rolls out vaccination drive for dogs and cats after rabies outbreak

Authorities in Busia District have commenced a mass vaccination campaign for approximately 15,000 dogs and cats to contain a serious rabies outbreak.

Rabies is a zoonotic viral disease that spreads from animals to humans through bites, scratches, or direct contact with the saliva of infected animals.

In the past month, at least 19 people have tested positive for rabies after being bitten by stray dogs and foxes, according to health authorities.

Dr Wycliffe Walumbe, the Busia District Veterinary Officer, stated that the vaccination effort aims to reduce the high number of bite cases and curb the transmission of rabies from animals to humans.

“As a district, we have recorded 19 cases of fox bites and many more (cases of bites) from stray dogs which is not good,” Dr Walumbe said on Tuesday, adding that the ongoing exercise targets vaccinating 15,000 dogs and cats.



He said the vaccines being used in the mass vaccination were provided by the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries in partnership with VES German to the tune of 7,000 doses and 5,000 doses respectively.



Dr Walumbe said they have so far covered eight “worst-hit” Sub-counties, including Western Division, Masaba, Dabani, Buhehe, Sikuda, and Lumino, where a total of 3,800 dogs and cats have been vaccinated so far.



Majanji Sub-county Veterinary Officer, Dr Manjeri Akumu, said: “The vaccination exercise is so far good because we have seen several pet owners voluntarily bringing them for inoculation.”



The vaccination exercise, which targets all 20 Sub-counties and town councils, has been boosted by Makerere University School of Veterinary Medicine and Uganda Red Cross Society.



Dr Dickson Tayebwa, a lecturer at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Makerere University, stated that some students have joined the effort after reports of increased stray animal bites, particularly from foxes and dogs, in Busia District.

Dr Suudi Bamutya, the Manager of Epidemics and Pandemics Control at Uganda Red Cross Society, noted that they are providing community support and disseminating information about the dangers of rabies.



The Senior Busia District Veterinary Officer, Dr Patrick Barasa reported that the first fox bite was recorded on May 16 in Busime Sub-county, and cases have since spread to other areas, with most incidents occurring in the Western Division of Busia Municipality.

He added that the number of residents bitten by stray dogs or having interactions with foxes is increasing, amidst a shortage of vaccines at Masafu Hospital and Busia Health Centre IV.

Busia District Assistant Health Officer, Dr Bernadette Nanyama, said many bite victims must seek vaccines across the border in Kenya or purchase them from pharmacies.

She added: “A single dose of the rabies vaccine goes for Shs30,000, meaning for one to complete the treatment, they need five doses, which raises the cost to Shs150,000.

Signs and symptoms

Dr Nanyama noted that the incubation period for rabies ranges from two to three months or one week to a year, depending on the virus's entry site and viral load.

Symptoms include fever, unexplained tingling or burning at the wound site, fear of water, and mental confusion. Dr. Nanyama emphasized that once symptoms of rabies appear, the disease is “highly fatal.”

Pet owners speak out

Mr Charles Magina, a resident of Mudiho Village in Buhehe Sub-county and owner of four dogs, expressed his excitement about the vaccination campaign in his community.