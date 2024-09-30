Busia set for Uganda's 62nd Independence anniversary - organizers

Preparations for the national celebrations of Uganda's 62nd independence anniversary are in high gear in Busia District, organizers have said.

The event will be held on October 9 at Busiko Teachers' Training College in Masafu Town Council- under the theme: "A recommitment to secure and fortify our destiny is anticipated to draw Ugandans from diverse backgrounds.”

Speaking during an extra-ordinary preparatory meeting in Busia, ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party treasurer Babra Oundo Nekesa appealed to leaders to mobilize masses ahead of the commemoration.

"This should not be taken lightly because it is the first time Busia is hosting national independence celebrations. We the natives must position ourselves to reap," she remarked on Monday.

"Women must be thankful to the NRM government for recognizing them as critical in decision making and now it’s our role to put in practice what we have achieved as part of women emancipation" she added.



Former state minister for Karamoja Affairs Babra Oundo Nekesa. PHOTO/JOSEPH OMOLLO

Still on Monday, she further called for unity among the people of Busia.

Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajara Namugogwe confirmed that the district will next month hold a marathon for mobilization of resources and crowds in order to stage a successful event.

During the celebrations, social groups, organziations and entrepreneurs will be allowed to showcase services or commodities in stalls.

"We need to tell our people that the event is not meant for the members of the ruling party but all Ugandans. This is the day when Africans got liberated out of the colonial rule, but we saw members from the opposition misleading the masses that the ruling government has owned the celebrations," she observed.

On his part, Samia-Bugwe Central Member of Parliament Denis Nyangweso hailed government for considering Busia to host the anniversary saying, “it is a demonstration of commitment to the decentralization system.”

He appealed to government to consider awarding Independence medals to host districts as a way of making communities own up or take part in festivities to mark the historically annual milestone.