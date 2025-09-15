Busia teachers shun UNATU strike, choose to teach

Teachers in Busia District have defied the nationwide industrial action called by the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU), opting instead to return to classrooms as the third term opened.

Despite UNATU’s directive to strike over the government’s failure to enhance salaries for arts and primary school teachers, educators in the seven government schools visited in Busia Municipality were found teaching.

Mr Michael Bwayo, a senior teacher at Buchicha Primary School, said he would not join the strike, citing limited time before examinations begin.

“We all need better pay, but strikes are not always the answer. Dialogue is a better path to resolving issues,” he said. He also criticised the timing of the industrial action, saying it came too late given that the national budget was already passed in June.

Mr Basil Guloba, the head teacher of the same school, echoed similar sentiments, arguing that past strikes have yielded no tangible results.

“They always return from meetings with the President asking us to resume teaching, but nothing changes,” he said, describing the union leadership’s approach as ineffective and possibly self-serving.

At Busia Integrated Primary School, all teachers reported and began lessons, although learner turnout was still low.

Ms Rebecca Rubia, one of the teachers, said they were fully prepared for the term with lesson plans ready, and urged parents to send children back to school, dismissing rumours of closures.

Deputy head teacher Ms Catherine Nabwire said they had not received official communication on the strike from the district UNATU chairperson. She, however, acknowledged the urgency of salary enhancement.

“We face the same market conditions as science teachers. Fair pay is long overdue,” Ms Nabwire said, adding that financial strain was fuelling mental health concerns among teachers.

At Madibira Primary School, head teacher Ms Polly Majimbo Siraji reported that 42 out of 51 teachers had turned up for duty.

“We are committed to the learners because they are the future generation after us,” she said. She also highlighted the urgency of salary reviews, noting that a primary school teacher earns about Shs12,000 per day, a figure she described as unsustainable.

While Busia teachers rejected the strike, many agreed that salary enhancement remains a critical and unresolved issue.