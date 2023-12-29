Busia drowning victims buried, company speaks out

Three children who drowned in a ball pit belonging to Wagagai Mining Uganda Limited in Amagoro Village, Buteba Sub-county, Busia District, have been laid to rest as the company says it “regrets the unfortunate incident”.

Timothy Oguttu, 10, Amos Wandera, 8, and Trevor Shawn Wandera, 11, all residents of Alupe Village on Christmas Day, left their grandfather’s home where they had come to spend the festive season when they drowned.

Ms Brenda Misanya, a family member, earlier told Daily Monitor that the trio had been playing when they left home, without anybody’s knowledge, to swim in the ball pit.

Shawn and his younger brother, Amos, were on Thursday laid to rest in Habomi Village, Masaba Sub-county, while Oguttu was buried in Buyimini Village, Masinya Sub-county.

Mr Amos Okitwi, the Amagoro Village LC1 chairperson, who was at the burial, said Wagagai Mining Uganda Limited has extended support to the families and is continuing to offer further support.

“People are beginning to talk of compensation but what is being offered is just support,” he said, adding: “No money is enough to compensate the three lives that were lost in the tragedy.

Company speaks out

Wagagai Mining Uganda Ltd, in a statement, said: “We regretfully announce the unfortunate incident of the drowning of three children namely Timothy Oguttu, 10, Amos Wandera, 8, and Trevor Shawn Wandera, 11, all residents of Alupe Village on December 25, 2023, in one of our ball pits.”

“This incident is both regrettable and unfortunate. We commiserate and grieve with the families of these children and are working with them in any and all ways to make this trying moment a little less painful.”

The statement adds: “We urge all our surrounding community to remain vigilant in discouraging their children from swimming in this ball pit. We have also increased the safety measures around this site to avoid any further incidents of this nature.”

Mr Derrick Rukare, the Corporation Secretary, said the company covered the burial expenses and supported the families.

Mr Ivan Dennis Wandera, the father to Shawn and Amos (Wandera), said the family has met officials of Wagagai Mining Uganda Limited, who reportedly regretted the tragedy and offered support, including covering all burial expenses.

“The Chinese (management of Wagagai Mining Uganda Limited) have supported all the burial expenses and called us back over the weekend to discuss other support they can offer to the family,” Mr Wandera added.

According to Mr Wandera, on that fateful day, he had just finished his lunch when he received a phone call from his wife, saying their boys were dead before hanging up without explaining what exactly had happened.

He said it was then that he immediately rushed to his in-laws’ home and confirmed the tragic news.