Busia woman, son spend five months sleeping in booth

Annet Asio, a 30-year-old homeless mother, and her four-year-old son, Umaru, have been living in a small, abandoned mobile money booth in Busia Town for five months.

The booth, which is barely the size of a small dining table, has no doors, missing windowpanes, and a leaking roof.

Asio's struggles began after her kinsmen ejected her from their home in Buteba sub-county following her parents' death.

“I first sought refuge at God’s Property Church in Busia town, where the Senior Pastor, Lumu received me well and gave me shelter, food and sometimes clothes,” she said on Saturday.

Her, ordeal, however, started when she conceived and was asked to leave the Church by a section of women.

Ms Asio says she then took advantage of the non-constructed Busia Police Barracks, which had prior been razed down, got one of the wooden shanks where she stayed with her son.

“My child died at birth because the living conditions were too bad; I could hardly get food and treatment while the shank kept leaking,” she said, adding that late last year when construction of the police uniports started, she shifted to one of the newly-constructed structures.

“The uniport was good as it would no longer rain on me and my son, while my property was safe because the uniport would be locked.”

However, she ran out of luck when police evicted her to pave way for the officers to take over the uniports.

“When I left police, I went to an old structure where local security guards beat me up and threw away my property, while calling me an intruder,” she recalled.

She finally settled in the abandoned mobile money booth along Tororo Road, Busia Town, where she faces numerous challenges, including lack of food, clothing, and safety

In the booth are two old saucepans and plates in one corner, an old mattress hanging on one side of the booth, and an old piece of cloth which acts as a door, but only covers part of the entrance.

Ms Asio says her belongings, including saucepans, basins, plates, and a few old clothes, were recently stolen by marauding thugs who attacked her in the night, some with intentions of sexually assaulting her, whom she fends off using a whip she keeps.

“I have caned several men who try to enter the booth to rape me,” Ms Asio said, adding that whereas she is not married, she is not willing to entertain any man.

Mr Hassan Muzamiru, a bicycle mechanic who operates next to the booth, described Ms Asio’s life as “full of hardships”, saying the booth has no door while the upper part is totally open, adding that the duo endures cold nights and submerged premises when it rains.

Daily routine

Her daily routine involves picking leftovers of beans and maize from the nearby market, which she sells to buy food and a few belongings for herself and her son.

She says she collects between one and three tins of the leftovers, which she sells at Shs2,000 each to buy food and a few belongings for herself and the son.

“On a good day, I have three full tins of maize to sell, but sometimes when few trucks bringing maize to the market, I end up with only one tin,” she reveals.