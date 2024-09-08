Busia youth tipped on wealth creation

Mr Godfrey Suubi Kiwanda, former State Minister for Tourism and Vice Chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party for the Buganda Region, has urged the Busia District local government to prioritize sending young people on benchmarking trips. He believes these trips will broaden their perspectives, demonstrating that wealth creation involves not only traditional academic paths but also creativity and hard work.

Mr Kiwanda made these remarks on Saturday during the closing ceremony of the annual youth conference organised by the Greater Samia Bugwe Archdeaconries.

The conference, held at Bishop Hannington Bible College in Syamalede, Busia District, on Saturday attracted over 400 youths from the four Archdeaconries: Samia Bugwe, Samia Bugwe Central, Samia Bugwe South, and Syamalede, which collectively form the proposed Samia Bugwe Diocese.

“These young people are talented but are often misled by political opportunists who falsely claim that the government favors certain regions. Through benchmarking, they can discover that success comes from hard work, not from waiting for opportunities that may never come. I want to thank the church for heeding the government's call to focus on economic empowerment alongside spiritual preaching,” Kiwanda said.

He also urged religious institutions to identify unique opportunities within their churches that could be supported by government programs aimed at fostering development. For such programs to have a meaningful impact, Kiwanda emphasised the need for leaders to mobilise people to engage in productive activities and actively monitor the implementation of these initiatives.

"This should become a cultural norm for all youths. Find what you are passionate about and create wealth. The government has brought peace, developed infrastructure, and provided electricity to facilitate business opportunities,” he added.

Ambassador Barbra Nekkesa Oundo, NRM Party National Treasurer, called on Assistant Resident District Commissioners to intensify public sensitization about wealth creation opportunities and discourage the youth from relying solely on traditional academic jobs.

“It is your role to ensure that the Parish Development Model funds are used for their intended purposes, such as building wealth, rather than for immediate needs like paying debts or school fees. This is seed capital, not a free handout, and beneficiaries are expected to repay it,” she directed.

Ms Oundo expressed satisfaction that the church had mobilised the youth to form a savings group, which she believes fosters a culture of saving among the younger generation.

“As a leader, I challenge the clergy to promote the prosperity of believers, as the Bible also rewards those who wisely utilize their talents. Despite Bukedi being home to many brilliant individuals, it is one of the poorest regions in the country. The clergy have a significant role in empowering people through mindset change,” Oundo said.

Both Kiwanda and Oundo contributed Shs2 million in seed capital to kick-start the youth SACCO, emphasizing the need for transparency among its leaders.

Retired Chief Justice James Ogola, the SACCO patron, highlighted that the conference was part of Bukedi Diocese’s efforts to engage youth in activities that support their livelihoods.

Over the five days, participants were trained in entrepreneurship skills such as making liquid soap, jelly, shoes, charcoal, and juice. These skills aim to provide affordable enterprise options for young people, meet community demands, and address issues like crime, school dropouts, teenage pregnancies, and child marriages.