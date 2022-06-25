Business paralysed as Kabaka arrives in Masaka for masaza cup launch

Traffic and business in Masaka city were Saturday paralyzed as people jostled to have a glimpse of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II upon his arrival to officiate at the launch of 2022 Masaza Cup Football Tournament.

The Kabaka (king)arrived in the city at 2:30pm to the excitement of his subjects, most of whom had been waiting on the roadsides for hours as they braved the scorching sun.

Huge crowds lined on the streets of Masaka City , many yodeling, blowing whistles and vuvuzelas or waving, as the motorcade of the Kabaka snaked to Masaka Recreation Grounds.

Before arriving in Masaka City,the Kabaka made several stop overs in townships along the Kampala-Masaka highway, waving to his ecstatic subjects.

In Masaka City,he disembarked his car near Dfcu Bank branch and walked a distance of about 200metres to the venue. The opening match is between the host –Buddu County and Mawogola County.

Earlier, Kabaka’s chief in the area (Buddu County), Mr Jude Muleke said all was set for the D-Day.

“All is set and many people are already pouring into the city to grace the occasion .We are grateful to the Kabaka for choosing Masaka Recreation Grounds as the venue for launching this year’s Masaza football tournament in our kingdom,” he said.

WATCH: Business paralysed as Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi arrives in Masaka City to officially launch the Masaza Cup Football Tournament.#MonitorUpdates

📹Richard Kyanjo pic.twitter.com/mGIWcDNCEQ — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 25, 2022