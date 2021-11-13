Business paralyzed in Lira as police fire teargas to disperse Bobi Wine supporters

Bobi Wine waves to the crowd at Lira main market on November 13, 2021. PHOTOS/ BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch  &  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • Mr Lawrence Egole, Lira Resident City Commissioner, said that Bobi Wine was not invited for the wedding of Brig Bosco Omure which was taking place in Lira City on Saturday.

Police fired tear gas on Saturday morning in a dramatic attempt to disperse hundreds of people who were trying to welcome National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in Lira City in northern Uganda.
The former presidential candidate arrived in Lira on Friday night, hours after he was blocked from appearing on a local radio station in Mbale District in eastern Uganda. He spent a night at Gracious Palace Hotel before he could accomplish his mission.

