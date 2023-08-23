Business resumes at Oraba border point

After six years of economic inactivity at the once bustling Oraba border point, signs of life are returning as trucks resume crossings to South Sudan and DR Congo.

The 18-kilometre border route from Koboko Town had been a significant pathway to Juba before the 2016 South Sudan political crisis.

This reopening of the border post has sparked excitement from restaurant operators, boda bodas, money changers, and hotel owners.

A loader at Oraba border point, Mr Juma Fungaro, told Daily Monitor on Monday that business is slowly returning to normal as the number of trucks on transit is increasing.

“I used to raise between Shs60,000 to Shs150,000 per day before the war. However, since the border was virtually closed, I could earn only Shs10,000 a day. But this month when the truck drivers resumed operations, crossing using this route, I am able to raise between Shs30,000 to Shs50,000 a day,” he said.

Mr Fungaro, however, warned of insecurity.

“Some of these drivers crossing to South Sudan are usually given bodyguards depending on where they are going. But many of them stop at Yei and do not proceed to the capital Juba because some areas are still not safe.”

Ms Grace Jennifer, a chapatti vendor at Oraba border point, said her customers had increased.

“Business used to be at its peak before the war broke out in South Sudan, even money that we used to pay for our children’s school [fees] used to be from our business. This month, business is booming since trucks started moving across to South Sudan, you can cook two packets of wheat and they gets done. Those days you could work the whole day and fail to raise even Shs10,000. And for the past six days, I was able to raise at least Shs50,000 per day,” she said.

Mr Ibrahim Mawa, a money changer at Oraba border, requested authorities to fully open the Kaya-Juba road to boost business.

“I started this business in 2017, right now we are seeing some changes. Now that the trucks have started moving, they can change the South Sudan pounds,” Mr Mawa said.

He said the South Sudan currency had lost value due to the war. “Before the war, 100 South Sudan pounds used to be Shs73,000 but because of the war pound has lost value,” he said.

Ms Sumaya Charlotte, a restaurant owner at Oraba, could not hide her excitement at the return of business.

“I had closed part of my business, but now I am earning at least Shs60,000 to Shs80,000 per day unlike old days where raising Shs30,000 was a problem,” she noted.

Fears continue to linger

One of the truck drivers, Mr Faham Mutanda, said: “We have taken days here and crossing to South Sudan is scary since it is not safe. We can only go if we are given bodyguards.”

Another truck driver, Mr Boniface Shikoli from Nairobi, said the Oraba-Kaya-Yei-Juba route is still not safe and requested the South Sudan government deploy more security personnel to secure the road.

“The agreement was that I offload my goods at Oraba, which is in Uganda butnow we have been requested to proceed to South Sudan. I have never used the Yei route to Juba but what I know is South Sudan is not safe because many of my colleagues have been gunned down before on this route,” he said.

At least 10 trucks are cleared to cross in a day as opposed to previous months where only three trucks were cleared.

Effects on revenue

The Uganda Revenue Authority public relations officer, Mr Ibrahim Bbosa, said a total of 1,842 trucks were cleared and Shs1.3 billion collected from Oraba border point in the Financial Year 2022/2023.

“In terms of revenue, if you take three years in the financial year 2020/2021, we collected Shs560 million from Oraba, 2021/2022 we collected Shs1 billion and 2022/2023, we collected Shs1.3 billion. So there is a slow return of business,” he said.

According to the statistician, in January, 125 trucks from Uganda were cleared to travel to South Sudan, February 171 trucks, March 171 trucks, April 150 trucks, in May 204 trucks and in June 191 trucks.

While 36 trucks coming into Uganda were cleared in January, 40 in February, 35 in March, 40 in May and 24 in June.

The district chairperson, Mr Ashraf Mambo, said the increase in the number of trucks will lead to a boom in businesses and increase revenue.

“We have requested the South Sudan government to improve its security on the Kaya-Yei juba route to avoid cases of travellers being gunned down by unknown men again. We need to continue with cross-border trade,” he said.

South Sudan Response

The Yei river county commissioner, Mr Cyrus Aggrey, told Daily Monitor that government of South Sudan is committed to maintaining the bilateral relationship between Uganda and South Sudan.

“Our border with Uganda at Oraba was a historic border post which was very productive as well as trade, especially for exports and imports and our relationship existed long ago just like Nimule-Elegu. It fostered international trade in East Africa. During the South Sudan liberation struggle, this was the busiest border post which was supplying things to South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF),” Mr Aggrey said.