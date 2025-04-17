Business slowly picking up after Karuma Bridge reopens to traffic

Four days after the long-awaited reopening of Karuma Bridge, businesses in Karuma and Kamdini towns are slowly regaining momentum following weeks of economic standstill during the bridge's closure.

The bridge, a key link over the River Nile and a critical route connecting northern Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, had been closed for urgent repairs between March 24 and April 13, 2025. Its reopening has eased travel, revived trade, and rekindled optimism among local business owners.

In Karuma Town, the immediate impact is already being felt. According to official data from the town council, the area hosts about 300 shops, 20 eateries, 15 drinking places, and several other small businesses—many of which had been struggling or temporarily shut during the bridge’s closure.

Ms Sarah Amongi, a nurse and drug shop operator, said sales had begun to rebound in the past few days.

“Yesterday [April 16], I sold 10 packs of condoms,” she said. “During the closure, I could go days without selling even one. The town was a ghost town.”

Karuma Town Council Chairperson Ismail Bongomin echoed the sentiment.

“Business is slowly picking up and our traders are excited,” he said. “The bridge reopening is not just good for commerce—it’s going to boost our local revenue too.”

Originally built in 1963, Karuma Bridge has undergone several emergency restorations over the last year due to aging infrastructure and structural wear. After initial partial closures in May 2024, it was completely shut to all traffic in September 2024, reopened briefly in December, then closed again in March 2025 for urgent repairs.

The National Enterprise Corporation (NEC)—the economic arm of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)—and the China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) led the joint rehabilitation works. The project involved demolition and reconstruction of the bridge deck, retrofitting structural elements, waterproofing, accident mitigation improvements, and asphalt resurfacing.

Despite the absence of a formal reopening ceremony this time, the reopening was welcomed widely across northern Uganda. The bridge now significantly reduces travel time and fuel costs, especially for those commuting between Lira and Kampala, or transiting to the West Nile region.

For example, travellers from Lira who were previously forced to take the Soroti–Kumi–Pallisa–Tirinyi–Iganga route can now cut their journey by approximately 75 kilometres, saving more than 30 litres of fuel per trip.

However, alternate routes such as Masindi–Paraa–Pakwach, which became popular during the closure, may still pose challenges. The 40 km/h speed limit on the Paraa oil road, combined with restricted crossing hours at Murchison Falls National Park (5pm closure), can lead to delays and unplanned overnight stays.

Despite these hurdles, the reopening of Karuma Bridge marks a significant step in restoring economic and social connectivity across Uganda’s northern corridor.

Works and Transport State Minister Musa Ecweru previously credited President Museveni’s directive for accelerating the repairs.

“The President said everything must be done to reopen this bridge quickly. What was initially thought to take months was completed in just weeks,” Mr Ecweru said at the December reopening.

He also praised local leaders and communities for their patience during the difficult period.

“The suffering—long detours, queuing for ferries—was real. But the people endured, and now we can all move forward.”



