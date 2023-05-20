Business yet to awaken from pandemic slumber

Following the reopening of Uganda’s economy and hospitality sectors early last year, there were hopes that the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic could be lessened.

A Saturday Monitor spot check in the eastern city of Mbale, however, illuminated an eerie quiet that pandemic curbs previously normalised. A number of bars, restaurant chains and shops that dot the city’s High Street have gone under lock and key. The others that still set out their stall attract few patrons with the footfall on the High Street struggling to return to pre-lockdown levels.

President Museveni closed bars and all places of social gatherings when, as part of the Covid-19 containment measures, he announced a nationwide lockdown in March 2020. The nearly two-year closure saw most of the businesses Mr Museveni said were not part of the “real economy” close shop indefinitely.

The most affected sectors are private hospitality, educational institutions, entertainment sector, manufacturing sector (especially the local manufacturers), and agriculture sector (especially those that operate at commercial scale).

The type of Mbale City that has emerged post-pandemic is a shadow of its past self. For one, the nightlife is anything but boisterous. Social hangout places padlock their premises as early as 9pm. Bar owners we spoke to described the situation as disturbing, adding that they have their work cut out to stay afloat.

After the first Covid-19 lockdown (July 2020 to December 2020), the rate of complete business closure reduced to 33 percent. The partial business closure rate dropped to six percent as per Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC). The second Covid-19 lockdown period (June 2021 to August 2021), however, saw business recovery of both complete and partial business reverse. Closure rates consequently rose steeply.

Tough times

The economic hardships occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic were also visited up the education sector. Anecdotal evidence points to a number of private schools shutting down permanently.

“From an academic angle, university intake has dropped and, in some universities, even those who had enrolled for studies could not complete studies because they were unable to pay tuition,” Mr Steven Masiga, a researcher, told Saturday Monitor.

Even before they folded, the closure of the schools triggered a number of job losses. Ditto the hospitality sector. Job losses were also more prevalent among female workers compared to male workers.

Mr Joseph Kivumbi, an event promoter, said the government should prioritise propping up sectors that have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This, he adds, should take the share of stimulus packages being made available through the Uganda Development Bank.

“These will enable our local investors to compete favourably and they would realise the needed economic potential,” he reasoned, adding that such support will “limit the importation of products.”

Mr Ambrose Eolu, a worker at Mbale Sports Club, said people’s mindset changed after Covid-19 lockdown. This is especially so on expenditure, impacting negatively on the night economy.

“[People] no longer want to spend and this affected mostly the hospitality and tourism sectors. Even the event shows are not making money,” Mr Eolu said.

‘Covid excess deaths’

While Uganda registered deaths directly attributable to Covid-19 in their thousands, the World Health Organisation put deaths due to the pandemic’s impact on health systems and society in their tens of thousands. A study by the EPRC during the pandemic discovered that pandemic curbs administered the coup de grace of many small and medium businesses.

Agriculture enterprises were worst hit due to challenges of accessing inputs arising from transport restrictions and the ban on weekly markets. This was worsened by the decline in demand and sales, as well as difficulty in accessing inputs.

Before the pandemic struck, Bugisu Sub-region was looking forward to using its tourism industry—famed as the fastest growing in the country—to make a windfall. Covid-19 cut these dreams, with pandemic curbs closing the door on tourists. Tour companies, hotels and game parks were affected in almost equal measure as cancelled bookings became the order of the day.

In 2021, the revenue collections from tourists who visited Mt Elgon Park in the eastern region drastically dropped by 70 percent, thanks to the pandemic. A dataset from the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) shows that during the Financial Year (FY) 2020/2021, the national park collected about Shs203m compared to Shs773m in the FY 2018/2019. The park management attributed the decline in revenue to limited tourist arrivals.

Mr Robert Mbagaya, the warden in-charge of law enforcement and security, recently told Parliament’s Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives that the decline in revenue is a result of limited tourist arrivals into the park. The park is composed of four protected areas, including Mt Elgon, PianUpe, Matheniko and Bukora wildlife reserves.

Scraping by

Several players in the hospitality industry said measures such as suspension or deferring some taxes should have been undertaken by the government. A special fund to support different categories of businesses should be considered, the players added.

“Many businesses were affected and majority hotels are pending closure in this region due to accumulated bank loans and other related utilities,” Mr Saleh Naminya, the chief executive officer of Casa Uganda Safaris and Casa Lodges, told Saturday Monitor, adding that the government should prevail over commercial lenders on the issue of steep interest rates.

Mr Naminya, who is also the public relations officer for the Eastern Entrepreneurship and Tourism Network, accused the government of not doing much to promote tourism in the eastern region.

Mr Suleiman Kiwanuka, the chairperson of Mbale City Traders Association (MCTA), said the government has neglected locally-owned businesses. The businesses, he added, could do with grants.

Mr Yussuf Nsubuga, the communication officer for Mbale Central Market, said many businesses closed during Covid-19. He further added that the ones that are still standing are grappling with accumulated debts for water and electricity bills due to dropped revenue collections. One of the businesses that has since been taken off life support is that of Ms Loyce Nambozo, who operated a bar in the Mbale City suburb of Nauyo.

“Before Covid-19, I had a loan of Shs23m, but I failed to pay it back following the closure of hotels and bars. I was about to be arrested by the moneylender who gave me the loan,” she revealed, adding, “I decided to sell my two plots of land to pay back the loan.”

Mr Isaiah Weboya, the general manager of Elgon Hotel in Mbale City, said there are no jobs in the sector.

“Many people can’t afford to come to the hotel to have a meal or accommodation because of the effects of the Covid-19. People are doing badly economically,” he said, adding that they receive about 70 tourists every day.

Ms Lucy Chemutai, the managing director of Rocky Hotel in Mbale City, described the current situation as horrible.