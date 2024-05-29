Businesses start to pick up ahead of Martyrs’ fete

With barely a week left to Uganda Martyrs Day, business is taking shape and traders hope to mint cash from thousands of pilgrims who are expected to attend this year’s celebrations.

The day is celebrated annually and traders are allocated space for rent.

Unlike the previous celebrations that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the traders anticipate to reap from the sale of several items, mostly food and drinks.

Rev Fr Vincent Lubega, the Namugongo Catholic Parish priest, said the number of pilgrims at the Catholic shrine is expected to increase from the 1.2 million that they hosted last year to about 1.3 million.

Traders say this is quite a huge market that they must tap into and make ends meet amid hard economic times.

When this publication visited Namugongo yesterday, some of the traders selling foodstuff, clothes, Bibles, Rosaries, and beverages, among other items, had already settled in strategic places in and around the shrines, where they can easily be accessed by their customers.

Others were busy setting up stalls and offloading their merchandise ahead of the D-day.

The cost of hiring trading space where they are operating ranges between Shs50,000 and 300,000 depending on the size and location.

Ms Nakiwala Maria Rose, who sells jerrycans that pilgrims use to carry “Holy water”, said she had stocked more than 20,000 jerrycans for sale.



According to Ms Nakiwala, a five-litre jerrycan goes for Shs2,500, a 10-litre jerrycan is sold at Shs5,000 while that with a capacity of 20 litre goes for Shs10,000.



Although the turnout of customers is still sluggish, she is optimistic that she will sell all of them the way she did during last year’s Martyrs Day celebrations.



She was, however, tightlipped on the profits expected to accrue from her business for fear of attracting taxes.

“I always make some good money. I’m not comfortable sharing information about my profits. I don’t want to be over-taxed,” she explained.

On her right-hand side were several other traders, including Mr Alex Mwanje who has a host of businesses.

Mr Mwanje sells rosaries, books containing the details of Uganda Martyrs, and five-litre jerrycans.

He said this was his fourth time to tap into the huge market that is offered by the pilgrims.

Although he had only sold one jerrycan at Shs2,000 by press time, he said the business would boom starting from tomorrow, following the arrival of pilgrims who are still on the way.

Mr Mwanje said the money that he expected to make would be spent on his children’s school fees.

Mr Paul Bukenya, a second-hand cloth seller, who arrived at the venue yesterday, also expects to make a killing out of Martyrs Day celebrations.

Bukenya sells tops, t-shirts, shorts, and skirts.

“I arrived here today and I’m yet to get customers. When more pilgrims arrive, I am sure, I will make money, “he said.

Speaking about the cost of trading spaces, the traders this publication talked to, said they were not complaining since it was negotiable.

However, all food vendors are subjected to health tests to prevent the spread of diseases.

Mr Julius Ssebuyungo, the principal health inspector for Kira Municipal Council, said vendors will be tested for typhoid, tuberculosis and skin diseases.

Meanwhile, pork stands have also been set up and by yesterday, customers were queuing to enjoy the delicacy. Other businesses such as bars and restaurants are picking momentum.