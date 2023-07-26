Businessman accused of impersonating Balaam jailed five months

A 32-year-old businessman who was convicted of impersonating events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi and attempted electronic fraud has been sentenced to five months in prison.

Andrew Mark Asiimwe was convicted by the Standard, Utilities and Wildlife Court at Buganda Road in Kampala after confessing to the charges saying he sought to tap into MK project funds.

While sentencing Asiimwe, Grade One Magistrate, Sanura Nambozo held that the convict was remorseful and did not waste court’s time and therefore, a five-month sentence was appropriate for him to reform.

“I have considered the sickness of the convict and the fact that he has children to take care of. I have also considered the mitigating factors by the state that the offense which Asiimwe has been convicted of is rampant in the country which needs to be deterred from the would-be offenders from committing the similar offences,” Ms Nambozo ruled.

Prosecution led by Ms Judith Nyamwiza told court that Asiimwe between January and July 2023 in Kampala and Kasese districts with intent to defraud one John Twinomugisha falsely presented himself as Balaam by creating a Facebook account in the names of "Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi" and communicated to the said Twinomugisha claiming to be soliciting money for MK girl child project whereas not.

The state further said Asiimwe knowingly and deliberately attempted to solicit £49,000 from Twinomugisha with the intention of securing unfair or unlawful gain where part of a communication was sent through a computer network.

During mitigation, Ms Nyamwiza asked court for a maximum sentence of two years which is provided for impersonation and a fine not exceeding 360 currency points (Shs7.2 million), arguing that it will send a message to hackers and computer wizards who have made it a habit to defraud unsuspecting Ugandans.

However, Asiimwe asked for court’s lenience, arguing that he is a family man with full responsibilities before he sought a non-custodial sentence like community cleaning.