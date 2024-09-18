Businessman Bitature loses bid to $13m case

Businessman Patrick Bitature has lost an application in which he had sought court permission to defend a more than $13 m (about Shs48b) award to Absa Bank.

Presiding Judge, Harriet Grace Magala of the Commercial Division of the High Court in her September 16 ruling, dismissed with costs the application brought by the businessman reasoning that there were no triable issues.

The judge went on to hold that Mr Bitature's move was an abuse of the court process because as the director and guarantor of Electro-Maxx (U) Ltd, he accepted the terms of the consent judgment and therefore should not turn around.

“The applicant (Mr Bitature) as a director and guarantor of Electro-Maxx (U) Ltd accepted the terms of the consent judgment and partly honored its terms. The applicant, basing on the second variation signed a consent deed and further accepted the terms of the consent judgment, but now turns around to dispute the same,” ruled the judge.

Adding: “I find this application an abuse of the court process. In the premises, this application is dismissed with costs to the respondent (Absa Bank) and judgment entered against the defendants in Civil Suit no. 1190 of 2023.”

Court records show that Mr Bitature was sued as the guarantor of $13,568,876 on behalf of Electro-Maxx.

“I have observed from the record, that Electro-Maxx entered a consent judgment with the respondent (Absa bank) vide HCC no. 162 of 00. This consent was varied twice and both variations were signed and sealed by the court. The applicant (Mr Bitature) signed on both on behalf of Electro-Maxx and admitted to having guaranteed the loan facilities in both variations,”the court records read in part.

Adding: “Later, the principal debtor (Electro-Maxx) paid in 13 installments out of the agreed forty-six installments but then sought to set aside the consent judgment and stay the execution, and both applications were dismissed by Justice Stephen Mubiru. By filing this application, the applicant (Mr Bitature) is basically approbating and reprobating. The principle of approbation and reprobation is based on the doctrine of election, which postulates that no party can accept and reject the same instrument and that a person cannot say at one time that a transaction is valid and thereby obtain some advantage, to which he could only be entitled on the footing that is valid, and then, turn around and say it is void for the purpose of securing some other advantage.”

Mr Bitature had unsuccessfully disputed consenting to being a guarantee for Electro-Maxx under the consent judgment, which denials the court said were invalidated by the evidence on its record.

The judge in her ruling held that although the businessman had argued that the earlier consent judgment was now a subject of appeal before the Court of Appeal, his application before the court did not affect the right of Absa Bank to claim against him as a guarantor of the facilities advanced to Electro-Maxx.

“The applicant (the businessman) denies consenting to any guarantee under the consent judgment but on perusal of Annexure B to the affidavit in reply to the application, the document (consent deed) bears the signature of the applicant above his name as a guarantor,” the ruled.

Adding: “Further, the court has perused the plaint in Civil Suit no. 1190 of 2023, the applicant/defendant (Mr Bitature) is sued as the guarantor of USD13,568,876 owed by Electro-Maxx to the plaintiff/respondent (Absa bank).”