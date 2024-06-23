Businessman conditions land he donated to Lubigi evictees

By Noeline Nabukenya

Kampala businessman Hassan Bulwadda has issued about three conditions to beneficiaries of the land he donated to Lubigi Swamp evictees last week.

Bulwadda donated five acres of land to victims of continuing Nema demolitions that have left over 1,000 people homeless and displaced in central Uganda.

The land offered by the real estate businessman is at Nana-Bulwadda Village, Wattuba Parish in Kinkandwa Sub-county in Mityana District.

Announcing conditions for new settlers on the land, Bulwadda Saturday night said: “Just like Lubigi, no person should be buried on that estate.”

Bulwadda, who was ddressing leaders and some evictees who he hosted at his home in Kigo, Wakiso District, noted that he “is ready to pick out the most vulnerable so that they get free construction materials.”

However, he tasked beneficiaries to ensure the land remains residential, saying no settler will be allowed to set up facilities such as worship centres and schools.

“Just like most of the estates with policies, even your estate in Busunju should be well organized,” he said before pledging to offer another piece of land to be designated for public places.

Plans are underway for boundary opening with each beneficiary expected to get at least 50 by 50 feet land with a written agreement.

“This means they will have full ownership of the land and those ready to use your share,” Bulwadda observed.

The visiting team was led by Nansana Resident Division Commissioner (RDC) Shaffic Ali Nsubuga.

Nansana West II A chairperson Dickson Mayiga told Monitor that he was relieved following the offer after more than 700 of locals from his village alone were thrown out of the wetland.

“I urge the beneficiaries to put into appropriate use the land that they have acquired and comply with the guidance given by the donor,” Mayiga said.

In a move to restore the environment, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) embarked on demolishing houses and mini structures belonging to apparent wetland encroachers.

Nema executive director Barirega Akankwasah has vowed that the crackdown will continue until all people in wetlands are evicted.

ALSO READ: Museveni backs NEMA on wetland evictions

Some of the areas so far affected include Ganda-Nasere, Nansana West II A and Nansana South, all in Wakiso District.